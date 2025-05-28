BIN: Black Information Network Partners with The Obama Foundation to Advance Community Engagement with Youth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIN: Black Information Network, a 24/7 national audio news network dedicated to providing fact-based, objective news with a distinct Black voice, today announced its collaboration with The Obama Foundation to advance community engagement with youth. This multi-year collaboration — the first of its kind for BIN — brings together its mission to inform, educate and elevate Black voices with The Obama Foundation’s commitment to empowering individuals and communities to create lasting change. Both organizations share a vision of advancing equity, social justice and civic engagement for future generations.

“This powerful collaboration will deliver important, unbiased information to our audiences, promote civic engagement, and foster inclusive dialogue. In today’s news environment, our responsibility is to ensure the stories, commitment and goals of civic and community leaders are heard by our listeners and carried forward by future generations,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network.

“The Obama Foundation is proud to partner with BIN in this unique collaboration to advance youth engagement,” said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation. “Working together, we will amplify the critical work of the leaders working every day to make a difference in their communities and elevate stories of progress, unity and justice to a wider audience, inspiring collective action for a more equitable future.”

This multi-year collaboration will build upon BIN’s mission to provide a nonpartisan and responsible news service to the Black community while showcasing the transformative programs of the Obama Foundation, including the Leaders Program; My Brother’s Keeper Alliance; Girls Opportunity Alliance; Obama Foundation Scholars; and others that empower young leaders, support educational and career opportunities and foster inclusive communities that incite leadership and sustainable change.

Additionally, BIN will advance the mission of the Obama Presidential Center in the runup to opening in 2026 by sharing and distributing stories focused on President Obama’s legacy, community-driven initiatives on the South Side of Chicago and engaging in national conversations around equity, democracy and change.

About BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network reaches over 19 million monthly listeners and is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and is available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices as well as on local AM/FM broadcast radio stations across America, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

About The Obama Foundation

The Obama Foundation is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world. That mission begins on the South Side of Chicago, where the Foundation is building the Obama Presidential Center. The Obama Presidential Center represents a historic opportunity for Chicago: a chance to build a world-class museum and public gathering space that celebrates our nation’s first African American President and First Lady, steps away from where he began his career, where she was raised, and where—together—they made their home. Not only will the Center generate billions of dollars of economic opportunity and help reconnect and revitalize Jackson Park, but it will also serve as a reminder to young visitors—from around the city and from around the world—that their potential is limitless.