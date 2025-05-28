Care Options for Kids Unifies 14 Healthcare Organizations Under Transformative New Brand

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care Options for Kids, a leading provider of pediatric home healthcare services, today unveiled its comprehensive rebranding initiative that officially unifies fourteen previously separate healthcare organizations under one cohesive national brand. Now serving over 28,000 children and employing more than 3,000 clinicians nationwide, Care Options for Kids solidifies its position as one of the country’s largest and most innovative pediatric home healthcare providers.

The strategic unification introduces a modernized brand identity and launches a new, user-focused website designed to streamline access to care for families and further recruit skilled clinicians passionate about pediatric healthcare. At the core of the rebrand is the formal introduction of the COFK Compass, a comprehensive philosophy that unites the organization in purpose and drives an unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence.

“Our COFK Compass is the foundation of everything we’re building together,” said Mark Bush, President and CEO of Care Options for Kids. “We’ve always put patients first, but now with fourteen organizations and cultures united as One COFK, we’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to transform how pediatric care is delivered in the home, building upon our commitment that every child receives the exceptional care they deserve.”

The COFK Compass reflects the organization’s guiding principles: a community united by optimism, driven by forward-thinking solutions, and guided by kindness. Through this compass, Care Options for Kids ensures every child and family receives the best medical care and the emotional, educational, and community support needed to reach their full potential.

In conjunction with the rebrand, the organization is introducing cutting-edge technology to transform the pediatric home healthcare experience, including:

The Front Door Portal: This digital platform enables clinicians to instantly report absences, automatically alerts qualified colleagues about open shifts, and provides immediate access to critical patient information, resulting in dramatically reduced care gaps and more consistent support for vulnerable children. The portal will also provide rewards and skilled learning opportunities to ensure caregivers feel connected and supported daily.





The Care Community: An exclusive, one-of-a-kind digital community connecting patient families nationwide, enabling them to share experiences, celebrate achievements, and find support from others facing similar challenges. The goal is for families to feel more understood and less alone.

“These two features are just one example of our dedication to transform pediatric home healthcare experience by creating technology with heart,” added Bush.

The rebrand also positions Care Options for Kids to expand its services into traditionally underserved communities, creating better healthcare access for vulnerable pediatric populations and meaningful employment opportunities for clinicians in these areas.

Families seeking pediatric care services and healthcare professionals interested in joining the Care Options for Kids team are encouraged to visit CareOptionsForKids.com and Jobs.COFK.com.

About Care Options for Kids

Care Options for Kids is a leading provider of pediatric healthcare services, offering pediatric nursing and therapy services, ABA therapy, Family Caregiver Services, and School-Based services nationwide. With locations in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Florida, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, the Care Options for Kids Community offers a wide range of pediatric health care services.

Care Option for Kids’ mission is to provide exceptional, compassionate, and innovative pediatric care that transforms lives. We are a community united by optimism, driven by forward-thinking solutions, and guided by kindness.