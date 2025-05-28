Veryon Expands Strategic App Integrations with Airplane Manager Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, today announced a new integration with Airplane Manager, a premier platform for flight operations, scheduling, and trip planning. This strategic move is part of Veryon's broader commitment to improving real-time coordination across aviation functions and giving customers even more options to choose from when it comes to premier Flight Operations vendors.

The integration enables automatic synchronization of aircraft status, maintenance schedules, and crew coordination between Airplane Manager and Veryon Tracking, delivering real-time visibility and faster operator decision-making. It reduces manual updates, improves dispatch accuracy, and ensures maintenance and flight departments are always aligned.

"Simplifying how our customers operate and giving them choices as they look to integrate products across their ecosystem remains a core principle at Veryon," said Kris Volrath, Senior Vice President of Product of Veryon. "With our integration with Airplane Manager, we are adding another partner to our integration portfolio and empowering our operators with accurate, up-to-the-minute aircraft status data without the need for additional technology integration."

Strategic Integration Portfolio Continues to Grow

This new capability adds to Veryon's growing portfolio of integrations with leading scheduling and operations platforms, including Skylegs, FlightBridge, Professional Flight Management (PFM), Business Aircraft Records and Tracking (BART), Professional Flight Management (PFM), and Avianis.

Powered by Veryon's open API architecture, these integrations allow maintenance tracking, scheduling, and operational systems to share data seamlessly, eliminating rework, increasing reliability, and reducing the time it takes to go from maintenance sign-off to wheels up.

"Integrating Airplane Manager with Veryon Tracking helps improve the efficiency between maintenance and flight operations and ensures that blind spots that may have existed before between maintenance and scheduling are eliminated," said Aaron Zampaglione, Senior Engineer at Airplane Manager. "It's improved our customer satisfaction, reliability, and dispatch speed, leading to a higher level of confidence in aircraft readiness across the board."

Solving a Long-Standing Industry Challenge

Disconnected systems have long been a source of inefficiency in business aviation. Veryon's latest integration directly addresses operators losing time reconciling maintenance and flight scheduling data across platforms, helping flight departments recover time, reduce friction, and optimize aircraft utilization.

"Our customers want technology that fits into their operation, not the other way around," said Volrath. "With Airplane Manager and our other integrations, we're helping operators adapt faster and fly smarter."

About Veryon

Veryon is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, supporting a global network of more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals and over 7,600 customers in nearly 175 countries worldwide. We help everyone from business aviation teams and MROs to airlines and OEMs get their aircraft more uptime. Challenges like unscheduled repairs, part availability, and excessive paperwork lead to too many aircraft spending too much time on the ground. And that leads to needless delays, endless back and forth, and lots of wasted dollars. The key to more uptime is having a better technology platform to manage everything from maintenance and operations to manuals and diagnostics.

That's why thousands of aircraft operators, 25% of the worldwide commercial fleet, and over 100 OEMs all rely on Veryon. And it's why customers have been able to achieve an average 23% improvement in aircraft downtime cost. Veryon. Let's get you more uptime. Learn more at veryon.com.

About Airplane Manager

Airplane Manager is a comprehensive flight scheduling and management software designed exclusively for the private jet industry and air charter operators. Since pioneering web-based scheduling software in 2009, Airplane Manager continues to lead by providing advanced solutions that seamlessly connect pilots, passengers, owners, and executive assistants. The platform offers features such as flight scheduling, crew management, and real-time data synchronization, enhancing operational efficiency for over 1,295 flight departments and managing 5,443 aircraft. Learn more at airplanemanager.com.