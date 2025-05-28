FIS to Enhance Back-Office Operations for MUFG Securities Canada

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced it has been selected by MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd. (MUSC) to power its back-office operations. As a broker dealer providing services to institutional clients in Canadian capital markets, MUSC chose FIS’ Post Trade Processing Platform to help streamline its back-office operations, mitigate risk, and ultimately help unlock business growth.

“Broker-dealers are under more pressure than ever when it comes to headwinds like increased regulatory scrutiny, technology costs, disruptive competitors and thinner margins,” said Nasser Khodri, chief commercial officer and president of Capital Markets at FIS. “MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd selecting our post-trade processing solutions is, however, indicative of how we are addressing these issues and improving the workflows that power the world’s money at work. We are focused on our product suite’s expansion into the Canadian market and look forward to other opportunities that will unlock efficiencies across the entire money lifecycle.”

FIS Post Trade Processing Platform is a secure and real-time post trade processing platform. By arming broker-dealers with real-time execution on trade settlements, confirmations and accounting, the platform helps to not only drive business growth for broker-dealers but also fosters trust and transparency for the institutional investors they serve.

With a flexible, cloud-native architecture, MUSC will also be able to scale the platform’s capabilities as needed – showcasing FIS’ commitment to unlocking financial technology that advances how the world pays, banks and invests.

