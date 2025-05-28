All In Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

DALEVILLE, Ala. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All In Credit Union, a leading credit union serving 200,000 members with $3.6 billion in assets, has announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer personal loans to more consumers.

“All In Credit Union’s mission is to enrich the lives of our members and communities through the best products and services, so that members can focus on living their best life,” said Todd Peeples, SVP of Sales & Lending at All In Credit Union. “By partnering with Upstart, we’re expanding our membership digitally while lending to more underserved, creditworthy borrowers with an affordable personal loan.”

All In Credit Union started lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network in March 2025. As part of the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet All In Credit Union’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into an All In Credit Union-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We welcome All In Credit Union to the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “As part of the Upstart Referral Network, All In Credit Union is able to lend to new members across the communities it serves through an all-digital solution powered by AI.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About All In Credit Union

All In Credit Union started as the Army Aviation Center Federal Credit Union in 1966. Today it is a full-service financial institution, serving both consumer and business sectors with $3.6 billion in assets. All In offers a wide range of banking, credit, savings and insurance services. They have 39 locations in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi and provide personalized financial solutions to more than 200,000 members. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. All In Credit Union is ranked among the best credit unions in the U.S., with a 5-star rating from BauerFinancial. To learn more, visit allincu.com.