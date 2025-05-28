-

G&M Direct Hire Saves £5.2 Million Across Its Fleet Operations With Samsara

Samsara’s Connected Operations® Platform empowers car hire company to transform fleet operations in turn reducing accident-related costs, improving safety and electrifying its fleet

original

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&M Direct Hire, the market leader for PCO (Public Carriage Office) car hires in the UK, has saved £5.2 million in operational costs, streamlined its fleet operations and improved driver safety by adopting AI-powered solutions from Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform.

“Thanks to Samsara, we can now see everything as it happens, and it’s made a huge difference. Being able to respond quickly to incidents, improve driving behaviour, and lower accident-related costs has helped us save millions and made our fleet much safer.

Share

G&M Direct Hire provides car hire services to over 4,000 customers, but rising insurance costs, an increasing threat of vehicle theft, and plans to transition to an electric fleet meant the company needed a more modern approach to managing its operations.

By implementing Samsara’s Connected Operations platform, G&M Direct Hire now has a holistic, real-time view over its entire fleet. Samsara’s AI dash cams and GPS tracking technology have enabled the company to achieve significant cost savings and tangible business benefits, including:

  • £1.8 million reduction in accident-related costs, with 21% less accidents within 12 months
  • £3 million savings through the recovery of 55 stolen vehicles
  • £400,000 savings through prevention of over 940,000 excess miles
  • 50% reduction in case settlement times, cutting resolution time by two months per case

Commenting on the implementation of Samsara’s technology, Ghaffar Esmailzadeh, Director at G&M Direct Hire, said: “We needed a better understanding of what was happening with our drivers out on the road, how they were driving, where the risks were, and how we could protect them and our vehicles. Without real-time data, it was difficult to stay ahead of issues or manage maintenance proactively.

“Thanks to Samsara, we can now see everything as it happens, and it’s made a huge difference. Being able to respond quickly to incidents, improve driving behaviour, and lower accident-related costs has helped us save millions and made our fleet much safer.”

G&M Direct Hire is also leveraging Samsara to guide its fleet electrification. The data gathered through its daily operations is helping to identify optimal candidates for early EV adoption based on route patterns and usage requirements.

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, said: “G&M Direct Hire plays a vital role in supporting professional drivers, and we’re pleased to help them do that. With real-time visibility and AI-powered insights, they’ve built a safer, more efficient fleet and laid strong foundations for their transition to electric vehicles. By working with innovative companies like G&M Direct Hire, we’re helping to create safer and more sustainable transport for the future.”

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About G&M Direct Hire

G&M Direct Hire is London's premier PCO car hire company since 2008. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, it has emerged as the leading choice for PCO drivers in the capital. Renowned for its exceptional service, G&M has earned the highest customer ratings among PCO car hire companies in London. Its success can be attributed to its diverse fleet, tailored to meet the specific needs of every PCO driver in the city, offering both electric and hybrid vehicles. As the company looks to the future, its vision by 2025 is to aim to transition to a fully electric fleet, embracing sustainability and reducing our environmental impact.

Contacts

Media
Saheena Dhanda / Henry Soundy
samsara@wildfirepr.com

Industry:
Samsara Logo
Samsara Logo

Samsara

NYSE:IOT
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media
Saheena Dhanda / Henry Soundy
samsara@wildfirepr.com

More News From Samsara

Samsara Announces Upgrade Program to Provide Operations Leaders with Absolute Confidence Amid Economic Uncertainty

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to today’s high demand for resilience in the world of physical operations, Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, announced its new Upgrade for Smarter Operations program in the United States, Canada and Mexico markets. The program is designed to make it easy for organizations that rely on systems with inadequate capabilities and customer support to upgrade to Samsara’s advanced and comprehensive AI-powe...

Rivian and Samsara Partner to Streamline Electric Fleet Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), American all-electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced a collaboration designed to simplify the complexities of electric fleet management. With this new integration, Samsara customers can now access data on Rivian vehicles in their fleet on the Samsara Platform. This collaboration addresses the evolving needs of businesses managing diverse flee...

Samsara Announces Upgrade Program to Provide Operations Leaders with Absolute Confidence Amid Economic Uncertainty

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to today’s high demand for resilience in the world of physical operations, Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, announced its new Upgrade for Smarter Operations programme across the UK and Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg markets. The programme is designed to make it easy for organisations that rely on systems with inadequate capabilities and customer suppo...
Back to Newsroom