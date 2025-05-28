G&M Direct Hire Saves £5.2 Million Across Its Fleet Operations With Samsara

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&M Direct Hire, the market leader for PCO (Public Carriage Office) car hires in the UK, has saved £5.2 million in operational costs, streamlined its fleet operations and improved driver safety by adopting AI-powered solutions from Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform.

“Thanks to Samsara, we can now see everything as it happens, and it’s made a huge difference. Being able to respond quickly to incidents, improve driving behaviour, and lower accident-related costs has helped us save millions and made our fleet much safer. Share

G&M Direct Hire provides car hire services to over 4,000 customers, but rising insurance costs, an increasing threat of vehicle theft, and plans to transition to an electric fleet meant the company needed a more modern approach to managing its operations.

By implementing Samsara’s Connected Operations platform, G&M Direct Hire now has a holistic, real-time view over its entire fleet. Samsara’s AI dash cams and GPS tracking technology have enabled the company to achieve significant cost savings and tangible business benefits, including:

£1.8 million reduction in accident-related costs, with 21% less accidents within 12 months

£3 million savings through the recovery of 55 stolen vehicles

£400,000 savings through prevention of over 940,000 excess miles

50% reduction in case settlement times, cutting resolution time by two months per case

Commenting on the implementation of Samsara’s technology, Ghaffar Esmailzadeh, Director at G&M Direct Hire, said: “We needed a better understanding of what was happening with our drivers out on the road, how they were driving, where the risks were, and how we could protect them and our vehicles. Without real-time data, it was difficult to stay ahead of issues or manage maintenance proactively.

“Thanks to Samsara, we can now see everything as it happens, and it’s made a huge difference. Being able to respond quickly to incidents, improve driving behaviour, and lower accident-related costs has helped us save millions and made our fleet much safer.”

G&M Direct Hire is also leveraging Samsara to guide its fleet electrification. The data gathered through its daily operations is helping to identify optimal candidates for early EV adoption based on route patterns and usage requirements.

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, said: “G&M Direct Hire plays a vital role in supporting professional drivers, and we’re pleased to help them do that. With real-time visibility and AI-powered insights, they’ve built a safer, more efficient fleet and laid strong foundations for their transition to electric vehicles. By working with innovative companies like G&M Direct Hire, we’re helping to create safer and more sustainable transport for the future.”

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About G&M Direct Hire

G&M Direct Hire is London's premier PCO car hire company since 2008. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, it has emerged as the leading choice for PCO drivers in the capital. Renowned for its exceptional service, G&M has earned the highest customer ratings among PCO car hire companies in London. Its success can be attributed to its diverse fleet, tailored to meet the specific needs of every PCO driver in the city, offering both electric and hybrid vehicles. As the company looks to the future, its vision by 2025 is to aim to transition to a fully electric fleet, embracing sustainability and reducing our environmental impact.