Alliance of Four Major Qatari Companies Signs Strategic Agreement with Chinese Automotive Giant Chery

A powerful alliance of four leading Qatari companies has signed a strategic agreement with Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., one of China's largest and most innovative automotive manufacturers, to expand Chery's presence in the global automotive market through a new Qatari-led platform.

The alliance includes:

Power International Holding

Dishley Holding

Elite Motors Limited

Elaf Motors

Chery Automobile was represented at the signing by Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager – Middle East.

The agreement was signed in the presence of senior leadership from both sides.

Mr. Mohamad Al Khayyat, representative of the Qatari alliance, stated:

"This alliance represents one of the most important partnerships in the regional automotive sector. Through our collaboration with Chery, we are establishing an advanced business model built on effective partnership."

Mr. Tim Zhang, Chery Automobile General Manager – Middle East, commented:

"We are proud to join forces with this strong Qatari alliance. This agreement is not only a gateway to a promising market but also a platform to drive innovation and deliver high-quality mobility solutions to the region. We see Qatar as an ideal partner for Chery’s next phase of global growth."

Mr. Abdulghani Abdullah Abdulghani, Elite Motors, added:

"We see this partnership as a strategic opportunity to create real impact in the automotive sector. By uniting local expertise with a global brand like Chery,

Mr. Isam El Bashier, Elaf Auto Managing Director, affirmed:

“This agreement marks a pivotal step for our alliance and the region’s automotive future. By partnering with Chery, we are combining global innovation with local strength to deliver a new standard of mobility. This collaboration sets the stage for long-term impact, industry transformation, and sustained excellence.”

The Qatari alliance representatives emphasized that the agreement serves as a launchpad for a strategic venture poised to reshape the automotive industry in the region.

For more information, please visit: https://powerholding-intl.com/2025/05/27/alliance-of-four-major-qatari-companies-signs-strategic-agreement-with-chinese-automotive-giant-chery/

