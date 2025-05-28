GASROE and Raptor Technologies Partner to Launch Statewide Behavioral Threat Assessment Methodology for Georgia Schools

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Georgia Alliance of School Resource Officers and Educators (GASROE) and Raptor Technologies, the trusted leader in school safety and student wellbeing solutions, announced today an expanded partnership to launch a statewide behavioral threat assessment solution for Georgia K–12 schools. This new offering builds on Raptor’s and GASROE’s shared commitment to equipping schools with tools and training that proactively support student safety.

The introduction of the S.A.F.E.R. methodology in the Raptor StudentSafe platform marks a critical step in providing a consistent, research-based approach to threat assessment statewide. The S.A.F.E.R. solution will launch at the Georgia School Safety Summit (GS3), June 2–5, 2025 and be available to all Georgia schools this summer prior to the 2025-26 school year.

Digitizing Georgia’s First Statewide BTA Methodology

GASROE’s S.A.F.E.R. methodology, developed by Georgia-based educators, mental health specialists, school safety professionals and law enforcement leaders, establishes a standardized, state-specific framework for identifying, assessing and managing student behaviors of concern.

“S.A.F.E.R. was built to protect Georgia schools. It answers the ‘How’ of completing these types of assessments and it provides a consistent, step-by-step process to be followed by each school within the school district,” said Murray Kogod, Executive Director of GASROE and Chief of Police for Habersham County Schools. “By partnering with Raptor to bring this methodology to life within a proven digital platform, we’re empowering districts with the tools, training, and consistency they need to intervene early and keep students safe.”

Under this expanded partnership, Raptor becomes the exclusive digital provider of the S.A.F.E.R. methodology’s forms, workflows, and training resources through its StudentSafe platform. Raptor StudentSafe helps districts meet state mandates to document and manage certain behavioral concerns, while allowing teams to collaborate and intervene earlier for positive outcomes. Already used by schools around the globe, StudentSafe supports district alignment with Georgia state requirements for behavioral threat assessments, bullying, suicide prevention, and other student wellbeing policies.

“This is a significant milestone in our continued work with GASROE to support student safety across Georgia,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “By integrating the S.A.F.E.R. methodology into Raptor StudentSafe, we’re providing schools a consistent, evidence-informed platform for proactively assessing threats and intervening early, while helping districts meet key requirements for behavioral health and student safety.”

Expert Training and Support for Statewide Success

Raptor and GASROE will co-develop new trainings tailored to the S.A.F.E.R. methodology, supported by Raptor’s behavioral threat assessment experts. These trainings will help ensure Georgia educators are fully equipped to implement the methodology with confidence. Raptor and GASROE will lead statewide training sessions, webinars and conference events to support successful adoption.

In March, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a $50M supplemental appropriation providing each Georgia campus with an additional $21,635 for school safety needs. Districts have flexibility on how to spend the one-time funds. Districts may use the funds to purchase multi-year licenses. Raptor will provide special pricing for all Georgia school districts who wish to use this funding to implement the S.A.F.E.R. methodology on StudentSafe. The S.A.F.E.R. methodology enables Georgia schools to be compliant with HB268, also known as Ricky and Alyssa's Law, which requires all school districts to implement behavioral threat assessment and management plans as part of their safety protocols.

Educators, school leaders, and safety professionals can learn more by attending the Georgia School Safety Summit (GS3), taking place June 2-5, 2025, where Raptor and GASROE will showcase the integrated S.A.F.E.R. solution. Visit www.gasroe.org/conference-information to learn more.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety lifecycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio supports a school’s foundation of safety and wellbeing, including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.

About GASROE

The Georgia Alliance of School Resource Officers and Educators (GASROE) is a school safety organization comprised of every discipline engaged in the education process, as well as local, state and federal associations and agencies that contribute to the school safety process. GASROE is committed to providing comprehensive school safety training based on best practices. It’s primary goal - to ensure that every school in Georgia has the resources and knowledge to keep their students safe and to provide safe learning environments that address both the physical and mental well-being of all students, teachers, faculty and staff.