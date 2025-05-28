Reynwood Communications Launches TextAware, Powered by Clerk Chat, to Modernize Business Messaging

WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reynwood Communications, the premier provider of hosted voice solutions and unified communications for small to mid-sized businesses, announced today the launch of TextAware, powered by Clerk Chat, a new service that allows businesses to send and receive text messages directly through their existing business phone numbers – without requiring any number porting.

TextAware integrates seamlessly into Reynwood’s hosted voice platform, empowering businesses to text-enable their current numbers for fast, reliable communication with customers over SMS. The service enhances responsiveness across sales, support, and operations, while preserving brand professionalism and message control.

“This is a natural evolution of Reynwood’s mission to make business communication more intelligent, responsive, and accessible,” said Rich Kelly, Founder and CEO of Reynwood Communications. “With TextAware, powered by Clerk Chat, our clients can now turn their existing phone lines into modern messaging engines – without compromising quality, security, or compliance.”

TextAware operates independently of voice services to ensure uninterrupted call flow while enabling real-time customer engagement via SMS. Built with business compliance in mind, it supports 10DLC registration, opt-in/out controls, keyword blacklists, and enterprise-grade encryption. Advanced features also include automated replies, bulk messaging, CRM syncs, and AI-enhanced customer interaction.

“Partnering with Reynwood allows Clerk Chat to reach innovative businesses that prioritize meaningful customer connections,” added Alexander Haque, CEO and co-founder of Clerk Chat. “Together, we’re making it easier for companies to engage with their audiences through the messaging channels they already know and trust.”

About Reynwood Communications

Founded in 2002, Reynwood Communications provides reliable, scalable hosted phone systems, VoIP solutions, and business communication tools tailored for SMBs, growing enterprises, and multi-location organizations. Reynwood helps its clients simplify communication infrastructure and elevate customer engagement by integrating advanced voice, SMS, and now AI-powered solutions across industries. To learn more, visit https://reynwood.com.

About Clerk Chat

Clerk Chat is a secure, carrier-grade, conversational messaging platform built specifically for business communication. Designed to meet compliance standards like 10DLC, Clerk Chat enables companies to send and receive text messages using their existing phone numbers, while offering powerful features like integrations with popular CRM and eDiscovery systems, automation via AI agents, and campaign messaging. Trusted by forward-thinking enterprises and service providers, Clerk Chat bridges the gap between legacy communication systems and the modern messaging expectations of today’s customers. For more information visit clerk.chat.