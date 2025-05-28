Similarweb Launches AI Agents Powered by Comprehensive Digital Data, Delivering Results for Marketing and Sales Teams

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb, the AI-powered digital intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Similarweb AI Agents. This groundbreaking suite of digital AI experts lets businesses transform how they analyze SEO trends, engage customers, and execute strategies.

Unlike generic AI assistants, Similarweb’s agents are purpose-built specialists, trained on the freshest data from across the digital world: 100 million websites, 4 million apps, 5 billion search keywords, and 20 million companies. Each agent is designed for a specific business function, from SEO and content planning, sales outreach, and trend discovery. By rapidly correlating and summarizing tremendous amounts of data, the agents help their human team members perform all those tasks better and faster.

In the process, Similarweb AI Agents will create tremendous value for sales, marketing, investment, and data analytics teams - accomplishing very quickly tasks that those teams otherwise might have spent days on or not successfully completed at all.

“We’re not launching another chatbot, we're launching an AI dream team,” said Or Offer, CEO of Similarweb (see his blog post). “Our AI Agents combine deep market expertise with unmatched data to deliver the actionable insight today’s businesses demand with the speed they need. The newest suite of agents we’re launching today is just the beginning.”

Early users, including Fortune 500 brands in retail, tech, and media, are already using Similarweb AI Agents to generate SEO strategies, explain emerging market shifts, and power their outbound sales.

Meet the First AI Agents:

The AI SEO Strategy Agent is your partner for building winning, topic-level SEO content strategies, powered by Similarweb's unparalleled real-user search data. It analyzes the competitive landscape in real time to identify high-impact content opportunities – not just a "report" but an executable plan, (video demo).

The AI Trend Analyzer detects sudden spikes in search demand by analyzing keyword volume trends and helps you understand the story behind them, whether that is the payoff from one of your own campaigns or external news events (video demo).

The AI Meeting Prep Agent arms salespeople with complete briefs on companies and contacts, delivered in seconds, that incorporates Similarweb Digital Intelligence, live CRM insights, website crawlers, real-time web signals, and more. Whether you're prospecting, pitching, or preparing for a renewal, this agent builds a strategic 1-page meeting brief using digital signals and market intelligence to reduce meeting preparation time and improve outcomes (video demo).

The AI Outreach Agent lets sales and business development teams automate and optimize outreach to win deals and upsell customers using a level of relevance and timeliness that's unmatched by any other tool. Released in May 2024 as SAM (the Sales AI Module), the updated Outreach AI Agent crafts data-driven sales messages a representative can customize and send by email and other channels, such as LinkedIn messaging (video demo).

In each case, the agents eliminate the manual work of querying multiple Similarweb systems and analyzing charts, graphs, and spreadsheets of data – the agents do that work for you and deliver the results. They work proactively on your behalf and answer questions you may not have thought to ask.

What Similarweb Customers Are Saying

"I’ve been using the AI SEO Strategist Agent a lot lately, and it’s honestly made my content planning way easier," said Raul Gherman, a digital acquisition specialist at Virgin Atlantic. "It quickly shows me what topics to focus on, what keywords we’re missing, and how our competitors are doing—all in one place. It’s saved me so much time and helps me build smarter, more targeted content without the usual back and forth across tools."

"The AI Meeting Prep Agent has helped us book meetings by personalizing pitches—competitor insights revealed clear gaps our solution could address, speeding up deal cycles,” said Foteini Theodosiou, Sales Manager at Checkout.com. “Traffic sources and keyword data help with lead generation and qualification, letting us target the right prospects. It’s made our outreach more targeted and data-driven, allowing us to refine messaging and focus on high-potential leads. We are saving 5-10 hours per week, per rep, by streamlining research and cutting down on manual analysis."

"The AI Meeting Prep Agent has completely streamlined my meeting prep—within minutes, it provides a sharp, tailored brief that used to take me 30+ minutes to research,” said Benji Azaria, VP Data at Cloudinary. “I recently used it before a pitch to an e-commerce prospect, and the competitive insight it surfaced helped me steer the conversation and book a follow-up. It’s not just data—it’s actionable strategy, and it’s helped me save time while improving how I engage with prospects."

“As CMO, I am using Similarweb on a monthly basis to compare traffic and customer behavior's changes vs my closest competitors,” Thibault Delebarre, CMO for Heycar France. “The new Trend Analyzer AI Agent and AI SEO Strategist are saving around 10% of my SEO team's time by directly suggesting the biggest opportunities and then defining a recommended content strategy in order to publish more than 100 car and service reviews per month.”

"Rather than spending several hours each week reviewing all data points individually, we now regularly use the Trend Analyser to call out key insights to support our conversations with clients,” said Joe Marshall, Head Of Web Strategy at Clickity Group, a UK digital marketing agency. “This has reduced our billed research time by around 4 hours per client per month, which we have translated into time spent on additional proactive strategic recommendations instead. We’re also using the SEO Strategist Agent to support brainstorming discussions both internally and with our clients. The new functionality is also making us consider consolidating some of the other SEM tools we use, helping to reduce costs across the business."

How Similarweb AI Agents Are Different

At a time when many companies are launching AI agents, to the point where the meaning of the term is often unclear, Similarweb AI Agents distinguish themselves with;

Data-first insights, not guesswork : The agents make recommendations based on the breadth and depth of Similarweb data that represents not only web and app performance but real human searching, browsing, shopping, and buying behavior.

: The agents make recommendations based on the breadth and depth of Similarweb data that represents not only web and app performance but real human searching, browsing, shopping, and buying behavior. Built for real-world workflows: The agents understand what SEO professionals, salespeople, and content marketing teams need to be successful, generating practical strategies that go beyond simple tips.

The agents understand what SEO professionals, salespeople, and content marketing teams need to be successful, generating practical strategies that go beyond simple tips. Actionable instantly: Get a strategic recommendation you can act on immediately (without prompt engineering or guesswork).

Similarweb plans to release several additional agents in the coming months, with prototypes of agents for Shopper Intelligence, Stock Intelligence, Web Intelligence (competitive intelligence), and Sales Intelligence (lead generation) currently being tested.

As Similarweb integrates AI more deeply, the company’s vision is clear: To empower every team - not just with more data, but with agents that act on it, replacing hours of manual research with instant insights and practical, strategic recommendations.

The AI Agents are available today for Similarweb customers. For more information, visit https://www.similarweb.com/corp/ai/agents/

About Similarweb

Similarweb gives businesses the AI-powered digital insights they need to win their markets. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by AI, and based on leading comprehensive web, app, and ecommerce Digital Data.

