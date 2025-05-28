CACI to Deliver Additional SIGINT and EW Technology for U.S. Army Soldiers with TLS BCT Manpack

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that a contract modification has been awarded by the U.S. Army to continue procurement, training, and fielding for the Terrestrial Layer System Brigade Combat Team Manpack (TLS BCT Manpack).

“The TLS BCT Manpack system is a proven, mature system built by CACI. It successfully improves mission effectiveness through a software-modifiable approach that ensures the Army wins the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) fight,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new delivery uses commercial software-based technology to rapidly field mobile electronic warfare (EW) capabilities directly into the hands of soldiers operating in high-risk, contested environments."

With this nearly $400 million contract modification, awarded to Mastodon Design, LLC, the company will continue to successfully deliver a tailorable, modular, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) solution that integrates significantly improved signals intelligence (SIGINT) and EW capabilities to soldiers at the tactical edge. This state-of-the-art technology provides BCT commanders with a robust tactical advantage across multi-domain operations.

