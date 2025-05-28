D.LUXURY, Clearco, and Finaloop Partner on Sweepstakes

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.LUXURY, a premier facilitator of growth for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has partnered with Clearco, a leading ecommerce capital provider, and Finaloop, a pioneering financial management platform, to launch the D.LUXURY x ClearCo x Finaloop Built to Last Sweepstakes. This strategic collaboration aims to empower ecommerce brands with critical resources and financial tools necessary for sustained growth and success.

The Sweepstakes, running from 05-28-2025 to 06-27-2025, invites eligible U.S.-based ecommerce businesses to enter for a chance to win comprehensive growth-oriented prizes designed to accelerate business performance. The primary prize package includes a DIGITALRx+ deep dive audit and personalized ecommerce playbook to unlock hidden growth and profit from D.LUXURY, 12 months of advanced online accounting and bookkeeping provided by Finaloop, and a $1,000 Clearco gift card.

"Our sweepstakes with Clearco and Finaloop signifies a collective commitment to removing barriers that ecommerce entrepreneurs commonly face," said Ben Macpherson, CEO at D.LUXURY. "This sweepstakes encapsulates our vision to provide powerful insights, strategy, and tools to help unlock the true potential of ecommerce businesses.” In addition to the grand prize, the first 100 participants in the Sweepstakes will receive a complimentary ecommerce health scan from D.LUXURY and exclusive discounted pricing from Finaloop. The collaboration highlights the complementary strengths of each partner: Clearco’s robust financial offerings, Finaloop’s cutting-edge accounting solutions, and D.LUXURY’s specialized ecommerce growth insights and strategies.

"We continually strive to broaden access to financial services and essential strategic resources," said Olivier Grinda, COO at Clearco. "Through this collaboration, we aim to equip ecommerce brands with the critical financial and strategic tools they need to scale efficiently."

To enter the Sweepstakes, business representatives are encouraged to visit https://www.dluxurybrands.com/sweepstakes and submit the required entry information. Winners will be selected under the supervision of the Sponsors and notified by email following the Sweepstakes Period.

Full details, including Official Rules, eligibility criteria, and further information about the Sweepstakes, can be found at https://www.dluxurybrands.com/sweepstakes.

About D.LUXURY

D.LUXURY is the leading insights, strategy and growth execution firm for DTC businesses. D.LUXURY provides deep e-commerce and customer insights through its DIGITALRx audits, strategy from leading growth experts, and precision growth execution services, including paid media, creative, and retention. Founded in 2018, D.LUXURY has partnered with leading direct-to-consumer brands, helping to drive measurable increases in revenue, profit and overall enterprise value. To learn more, visit dluxurybrands.com.

About D.LUXURY’s DIGITALRx™

DIGITALRx™ has been used by hundreds of leading ecommerce brands to help unlock growth and profitability. This proprietary, proven process is the culmination of our deep industry experience as consumer brand owners and operators, marketers, and analysts—plus advanced data analytics technology, industry benchmarks, and research.

About Clearco

Clearco is the non-dilutive working capital solution for ecommerce businesses in the United States. Clearco’s Invoice Funding and Receipt Funding allow businesses to access the capital they need for invoices and receipts pertaining to inventory, marketing expenses, shipping, logistics, tax bills, and more. Clearco funding has capped weekly payments, is non-dilutive, and does not take collateral or personal guarantees. Founded in 2015, Clearco has funded more than 10,000 businesses with $2.5B invested. For more information, visit clear.co.

Funding subject to meeting eligibility requirements.

About Finaloop

Finaloop is a leading end-to-end accounting solution built for ecommerce and multichannel brands. Powerful automations and integrations work in tandem with a team of top-level expert accountants to build your complete financial statements in real time. Through live insights down to SKU level profitability, founders are empowered to make informed decisions and optimize their business operations. To learn more, visit https://www.finaloop.com/.