TXOne Networks Partners with Foxguard to Strengthen OT Cybersecurity in Energy Industry

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, announced a partnership with Foxguard, a Framatome subsidiary, to strengthen operational technology (OT) cybersecurity in the energy sector and other high-risk industrial environments. The partnership encompasses TXOne Networks’ end-to-end product suite, giving Foxguard broad flexibility in leveraging the right protection for power companies, utilities and municipalities.

“Foxguard is already strongly entrenched in the energy industry as a trusted resource with deep expertise in OT cybersecurity,” said Jeff Van Natter, Director of Americas Channel at TXOne Networks. “We are excited to have Foxguard join our Certified Partner network and leverage TXOne technology to ensure human safety, protect revenue streams, solve supply-chain issues and extend the life of legacy assets. Foxguard’s unsurpassed understanding of the energy vertical will ensure proper deployment and lifecycle care for our solutions.”

Founded in 1981, Foxguard delivers comprehensive OT cybersecurity and compute solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of critical infrastructure industries. Foxguard, having deployed more than 30,000 custom solutions globally, is a leading design, engineering and integration firm focused on the OT & ICS space.

TXOne Networks works with manufacturers and critical-infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network- and endpoint-based solutions that integrate with operational assets common to work sites, providing real-time, defense-in-depth cybersecurity to both mission-critical devices and the OT network.

“When an OT system is compromised in the energy industry, a chain reaction can be set into motion that unravels an entire community. System failures can spiral into disrupted power grids, ruined ecosystems and even threats to human safety,” said Jay Gignac, VP of Sales at Foxguard. “TXOne Networks offers widely proven solutions that have been engineered from the ground up for the unique cybersecurity requirements of the OT space. We look forward to working with TXOne Networks to protect our customers’ legacy and modern OT assets and provide consistent and continuous protections.”

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

About Foxguard

Foxguard delivers comprehensive OT Cyber Security and Compute Solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of critical infrastructures. Part of the Framatome Cybersecurity line since 2019, leveraging its NERC CIP and nuclear expertise to lead innovation in IT and OT system solutions. Foxguard is a cyber security integrator that provides comprehensive products and services to industrial customers worldwide. Our experts help customers proactively protect their critical infrastructure and align with international best practices and standards. www.foxguardsolutions.com