Andersen Consulting Adds Stratence Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Stratence Partners, a United Kingdom-based consulting firm assisting global companies to improve market share and drive profitability through pricing excellence, strategy optimization, commercial effectiveness and digital transformation.

With a results-driven approach and a commitment to sustainable change, Stratence Partners empowers clients through a unique blend of consulting, interim management, and training services, accompanied by proprietary methodologies and data management, data science (AI), tools and systems solutions.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting is an exciting step for our firm,” said Fernando Ventureira, managing director of Stratence Partners. “In our work with C-Suite clients around the globe, we recognize their needs extend beyond strategic pricing and operational excellence. Our clients value one-stop solutions of the highest quality and Andersen’s strong reputation and integrated global platform, make them an ideal ally. Together, we are well-positioned to help organizations not just adapt to change, but lead it—delivering strategic clarity, operational excellence, and profitable growth.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, “Stratence’s industry expertise and innovative frameworks are a strong complement to our existing capabilities not only in consulting but also tax, legal and valuation. In addition to being a great cultural fit, the capabilities of Fernando and his team strengthens our seamless, multidimensional service model.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms around the world.