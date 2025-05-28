TELUS Digital Expands Capabilities With the Addition of Gerent, a U.S.-based Salesforce-focused Consultancy

VANCOUVER, British Colubmia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS Digital Experience (TELUS Digital) (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading global technology company specializing in digital customer experiences, today announced it has acquired Gerent, a U.S.-based Salesforce-focused consultancy that delivers enterprise-scale implementation and integration projects, and agentic AI solutions. Gerent’s full portfolio of services is now offered by TELUS Digital and the Gerent brand will be retired at the end of Q3 2025.

Gerent is a Salesforce Summit Partner with 1,800 certifications across the entire Salesforce product suite. Gerent’s fully remote workforce located across the U.S., Canada, India and Australia has delivered over 1,000 Salesforce projects to date globally, logging more than 1.2 million implementation hours while maintaining a 4.9/5.0 customer satisfaction (CSAT) score.

“Gerent will further strengthen our company’s expertise in transforming the CX agent experience, including the development and implementation of agentic AI as part of our Digital Solutions service line,” said Tobias Dengel, President, TELUS Digital Solutions. “The numerous synergies between our two companies helps us advance our fusion-based growth strategy that brings top talent together with advanced technologies. Together we are positioned to create the workforces of the future for our clients, which combine AI-enabled humans and autonomous AI agents to deliver smarter, faster and more personalized CX at scale. Our companies also share a commitment to customer service excellence and bold innovation. This foundational alignment will enable us to integrate smoothly, benefit from immediate upsell and cross-sell opportunities across our client rosters, and attract net new clients through a strengthened go-to-market value proposition.”

Jamie Timm, Global SVP, Service Delivery and Operations, TELUS Digital Solutions said, “Salesforce is a key platform for creating personalized, data-driven and scalable engagement across sales, service, marketing and commerce. Gerent’s Salesforce expertise, built over nearly two decades of solving complex, real-world challenges for enterprise clients, brings immediate value to our professional services portfolio and our clients.”

Since its inception in 2008, Gerent has grown organically and through acquisitions to develop a fulsome capabilities portfolio that includes digital marketing and design, cybersecurity, cloud services, and managed IT services. The company brings deep, cross-industry expertise to clients in banking, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, distribution, automotive, education, travel and hospitality, retail and consumer goods, and the nonprofit sector. With a strong track record in both regulated and fast-evolving industries, Gerent helps organizations harness the full power of Salesforce to drive transformation and growth. Their broad expertise is enhanced by over 20 industry-focused accelerators to help clients achieve faster time to value by using prebuilt assets, templates and workflows, and established best practices.

“From the very beginning, we built Gerent on a people-first philosophy, pairing deep process and technical expertise with a relentless focus on customer outcomes,” said Gopi Ramineni, Founder and CEO, Gerent. “This next chapter with TELUS Digital is a natural progression driven by shared values, strong cultural alignment, and a joint commitment to innovation. Together, we’ll expand our impact and capabilities across industries and geographies, delivering greater value to our clients.”

Agentic AI takes center stage in the next phase of automation

Agentic AI marks a pivotal evolution in enterprise automation, enabling systems to autonomously make decisions and take meaningful action. As organizations navigate economic pressures and rising customer expectations, implementing agentic AI offers a scalable way to enhance service delivery, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.

Gerent has developed a range of AI-enhanced agents that function internally to support employees and externally to enhance customer support. These include sales representative agents that independently engage with leads by sending emails, scheduling meetings, and recommending products, and CX agents that interact with customers to answer questions, resolve issues, and provide personalized recommendations without human support. These capabilities and expertise are well aligned with Fuel iX™, TELUS Digital’s proprietary AI platform and suite of products.

The transaction is not material and financial terms are not disclosed.

More information:

TELUS Digital provides Salesforce consulting and implementation services across the entire Salesforce product suite to unlock the full potential of enterprise investments to elevate customer experiences, and quickly and effectively achieve business goals. We leverage proven frameworks, performance-optimized accelerators and industry-specific best practices to launch intelligent AI agents to empower employees with assistive tools to handle routine tasks that boost efficiency, and customer-facing agents that deliver real-time, personalized support across channels for superior experiences. For more information, visit: telusdigital.com/solutions/digital-services/salesforce-implementation.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements about expected future events, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and synergies of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on TELUS Digital and Gerent’s businesses and TELUS Digital’s expectations regarding integration plans. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “could”, “due”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “positioned”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate, and management's beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise, except as required by law.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS Digital to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the expected benefits of the transaction will be realized within a targeted time frame or at all, including that the expected benefits and synergies of the transaction will be realized or that the integration of the businesses will be successful.

There is a significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate as a result of risks, some of which are beyond the control of TELUS Digital, that include, but are not limited to: risks related to the ability to achieve contemplated synergies and benefits and effectively integrate Gerent within expected timeframes or at all and the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, the diversion of attention of management of TELUS Digital and Gerent to integration-related issues, risks related to investor perceptions of the transaction parties and their respective businesses, operations, financial condition and industry, and risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on the companies or the transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in our “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report available on SEDAR+ and in “Item 3D—Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 13, 2025, and available on EDGAR. Except as required by law, TELUS Digital disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

