B&G Foods Sells its Don Pepino and Sclafani Brands to Violet Foods, a Portfolio Company of Amphora Equity Partners

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has sold its Don Pepino and Sclafani brands of pizza and spaghetti sauces, crushed tomatoes, tomato puree and whole peeled tomatoes to Violet Foods LLC, a newly formed portfolio company of Amphora Equity Partners LLC. The sale included the manufacturing facility in Williamstown, New Jersey where the products are produced.

“The divestiture of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands is consistent with our efforts to reshape our portfolio, focus on our core brands and reduce long-term debt,” said Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods. “We believe that Amphora is the right owner to support the future growth of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands.”

B&G Foods intends to use the net proceeds from the sale for the repayment of long-term debt.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BofA Securities, Inc. acted as financial advisor to B&G Foods.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About Amphora Equity Partners

Amphora is a private investor that makes control investments in the North American packaged food and beverage sector. The firm focuses on well-established branded products and contract manufacturing businesses in which it can support management teams to drive real value creation through operational excellence and an organic and inorganic growth strategy.

