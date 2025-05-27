BeeKeeperAI Enables Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Morehouse School of Medicine to Test the Performance of Healthcare AI Models in Their Environments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeeKeeperAI®, Inc., a pioneer in privacy-enhancing, multi-party collaboration software for AI development and deployment, today announced that Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will utilize BeeKeeperAI’s EscrowAI® platform to rapidly test AI models on their real-world, multi-modal data in chronic heart failure (CHF). This milestone represents the first operational deployment certified under the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)’s assurance service provider certification process, setting a precedent for how AI models can be responsibly tested and brought to market faster across institutions and populations.

“As we advance our mission to enable responsible, evidence-based AI, this is just the first of many collaborations where CHAI-certified service providers and health institutions will work together to ensure AI serves all patients,” said Dr. Brian Anderson, CEO of CHAI. “We’re proud to see Morehouse School of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine, and BeeKeeperAI leading the way in developing trusted AI solutions.”

MSM, Icahn School of Medicine, and BeeKeeperAI are all members of CHAI and have adopted its scorecard model for algorithm developers seeking to demonstrate real-world performance to the broader market. Their shared goal is to accelerate the responsible development, validation, and market adoption of AI that improves clinical decision-making, reduces hospital readmissions, and ensures needs-based outcomes—particularly for patients with lower resource availability who face disproportionate risk from chronic heart failure.

“To bring healthcare AI to market, speed matters—but so does trust,” said Dr. Michael Blum, MD, Co-founder and CEO of BeeKeeperAI. “With EscrowAI, Icahn School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine can enable AI developers to securely test their models on high-value, real-world data in days—not months—while preserving patient privacy and model IP. This is how we unlock faster, scalable, and equitable innovation in healthcare.”

The curated datasets, based on shared specifications, include clinical, demographic, and social determinants of health data—offering a rare opportunity to assess algorithm performance across institutions serving predominantly resource-limited populations.

“Morehouse School of Medicine is committed to ensuring all patients have the opportunity to achieve optimal outcomes from treatment for chronic heart failure,” said Muhammed Y. Idris, PhD, Assistant Professor, Medicine and Co-Director, Center for the Validation of Digital Health Technologies and Clinical Algorithms at Morehouse School of Medicine. “By enabling AI developers to securely compute on our data, we’re creating the foundation for algorithms that can reduce readmissions and mortality for those most at risk.”

“AI has the potential to transform clinical care delivery, but only if models are proven to be accurate, safe, and effective in real-world and diverse settings,” said Tanvir Kahlon, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant, Interventional Cardiology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Our work with BeeKeeperAI and Morehouse makes that assurance possible—without compromising privacy or integrity.”

Accelerating Trustworthy & Responsible AI with Privacy-Enhancing Technology

BeeKeeperAI’s EscrowAI platform allows AI model testing inside a data steward’s secure environment using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) with confidential computing—ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance, and protection of IP throughout the process. As a recently certified CHAI Assurance Service Provider, BeeKeeperAI meets the highest standards for ethical and secure AI validation.

EscrowAI replaces lengthy data access and contracting delays with push-button, compliant testing workflows—compressing timelines and accelerating time-to-value for algorithm developers. Developers can test and prove model performance on real-world, regulated data in a SOC 2-compliant environment aligned with CHAI’s data integrity and scorecard framework. The resulting performance reports are immutable, transparent, and reproducible—creating a fast, scalable path to market evaluation and adoption.

CHAI Assurance: A Market-Based Model for Responsible AI

This collaboration reflects a broader shift in healthcare AI—from evaluations too often based on marketing presentations to more evidence-based, transparent assurance. CHAI’s conflict-of-interest and ethics policies ensure independent oversight, while BeeKeeperAI’s infrastructure delivers privacy-protected reproducibility, regulatory-grade audit trails, and speed-to-deployment. Together, they support faster validation and value-based procurement for AI solutions that work, including in populations that need them most.

As part of this initiative, Icahn School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine will be publishing data catalogs, enabling independent AI testing and validation to support the new benchmark for healthcare AI transparency and efficiency.

About BeeKeeperAI

BeeKeeperAI is the pioneer in privacy-enhancing technologies, integrating Trusted Execution Environments with confidential computing to accelerate AI validation and deployment in regulated sectors, including healthcare and government. BeeKeeperAI enables real-world data to be used safely and securely, without ever exposing it—empowering institutions to bring trusted AI to market faster. Learn more at beekeeperai.com.

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is an investor in BeeKeeperAI.