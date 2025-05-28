Intuitive Care Partners with Arcadea Group

SAO PAULO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadea Group, a preeminent, long-term investor in global software businesses, today announced its acquisition of Intuitive Care, a leading revenue cycle management provider for the Brazilian healthcare industry. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Intuitive Care’s growth journey, positioning the company for long-term success while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare financial operations.

Intuitive Care, recognized for its comprehensive suite of financial cycle solutions that streamline billing, collections, and revenue optimization for hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices, will continue to operate under the leadership of its co-founders. CEO Paulo Liete Pinto and CTO Luis Neto, along with the rest of Intuitive Care’s senior team, will remain at the helm, driving product development and client success in close partnership with Arcadea.

Daniel Eisen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arcadea Group, shared the following: “We are thrilled to partner with Intuitive Care and its outstanding leadership team under the direction of Paulo and Luis. With our deep expertise in scaling high-quality software businesses and our long-term investment philosophy, we are fully committed to supporting Intuitive Care’s ambitious growth plans and helping accelerate its mission to optimize healthcare revenue operations in Brazil.”

Paulo Liete Pinto, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuitive Care, added: “Arcadea’s long-term approach and proven track record in partnering with market-leading software companies made them the ideal investor for our next chapter. We look forward to leveraging their resources and strategic guidance to expand our platform’s capabilities and extend our reach across the Brazilian healthcare ecosystem.”

Luis Neto, CTO and Co-Founder of Intuitive Care, commented: “We’re excited about the technical support and domain expertise that Arcadea brings. Their partnership will enable us to accelerate our product roadmap, enhance our platform’s scalability, and deliver even greater value to our clients through advanced analytics and automation.”

Together, Intuitive Care and Arcadea aim to reinforce Intuitive Care’s position as Brazil’s premier financial cycle software provider, delivering world-class solutions that drive efficiency, transparency, and financial performance across the healthcare sector.

This is Arcadea’s second investment in the Brazilian healthcare space, following its 2024 strategic investment in Animati, a leading provider of radiology practice management solutions.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly-growing software companies over extremely long durations. Based in Toronto and Orlando and investing globally, Arcadea leverages its significant permanent capital base to focus exclusively on businesses with long-term potential and ambitions.

About Intuitive Care

Founded in 2017, Intuitive Care is a leading health tech company in Brazil, transforming revenue cycle operations for dozens of healthcare providers. Through unprecedented automation, its platform digitizes interactions with 300+ payers—including eligibility checks, billing, reconciliation, and denial management—enabling providers to mitigate losses and recover revenue. Intuitive Care has already facilitated the recovery of over US$500 million in claims and processes via its proprietary iC-OS system. The platform brings efficiency and financial sustainability to hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.