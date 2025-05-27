AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Peak Reinsurance North America Ltd.

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” to Peak Reinsurance North America Ltd. (Peak Re NA) (Bermuda). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Peak Re NA’s inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit, Peak Reinsurance Company Limited (Peak Re) (Hong Kong), which on a consolidated basis has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as an adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, the ratings factor in the neutral impact from the ultimate parent, Fosun International Holdings Ltd.

Peak Re NA is domiciled in Bermuda and is licensed as a Class 3B insurer effective 18 February 2025. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Peak Re, an Asia based global reinsurer with diversified non-life and life portfolios.

Peak Re NA will mainly underwrite U.S. motor and casualty reinsurance business, which was previously underwritten by Peak Capital Ltd., a Bermuda-based managing general agent and insurance-linked securities investment specialist wholly owned by Peak Re. AM Best expects Peak Re NA to operate with a high degree of integration with Peak Re, including capital and retrocession support, as well as the sharing of branding and core operational functions, such as underwriting, pricing, marketing, reserving, investment and risk management. The addition of Peak Re NA to Peak Re as a group member also reflects its contribution to Peak Re’s growth and diversification strategy.

As a group member, Peak Re NA’s ratings will move in tandem with that of Peak Re. A change in AM Best’s perception regarding the level of Peak Re NA’s strategic importance to Peak Re also could impact the company’s ratings.

