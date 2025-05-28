CallRail Announces Integration With RingCentral for Small Businesses

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallRail, the lead engagement platform, today announced a new integration with RingCentral, a global leader in AI-powered business communications, that empowers SMBs with enterprise-grade communication intelligence. Leveraging both companies' expertise, the integration gives small businesses the power to have smarter conversations with unprecedented insights into marketing campaign performance and lead sources.

“We’re thrilled to partner with RingCentral on this integration and connect our customers with their globally trusted business communications platform. RingCentral's gold standard reliability and rich communication features complement our real-time lead attribution capabilities, creating a powerful integrated solution,” said Marc Ginsberg, CEO at CallRail. “Together, we’re empowering SMBs to maximize their marketing investments while delivering exceptional customer experiences through seamless communication workflows.”

Personalized conversations are critical to business success as 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions. Rich insights into the journey of a lead calling a business are available in CallRail, and with this integration, are now available directly in RingCentral. For SMBs, having immediate visibility into marketing sources would allow them to provide better customer service and have more personalized conversations. By integrating lead intelligence into business communications, businesses have a wealth of information to provide a tailored experience from the moment the phone rings.

Key benefits include:

Improved attribution and call context. Agents will have more informed conversations from the start with real-time intelligence to the lead’s campaign or attribution source, so you know if they're responding to a Google Ad, direct mailer or the pricing page on your website.

"With CallRail’s expertise in lead engagement, we can help customers better understand what is making their RingCentral phone ring,” said Akshay Srivastava, EVP & GM of Go-to-Market at RingCentral. “With this intelligence, our shared customers can not only confidently manage all customer communications in one place, they can also optimize their marketing investment and close more leads, accelerating business outcomes."

“Our appointment centers, which use RingCentral phones, play a pivotal role in the leads process. Our customer services reps are on the frontlines powering those initial interactions with our business, helping to not only schedule appointments but also ensure that every lead is being captured,” shared Audrey Sommer at Lake Washington Windows & Doors. “For non-marketers, attributing leads can be difficult and add extra work to their plate. However, the integration with CallRail equips our customer service reps with the insights necessary to accurately attribute each lead while alleviating any additional work, making their job easier while simultaneously offering the ability to capture critical data that can help us convert leads into customers.”

For more information about the partnership and integration, visit https://www.callrail.com/ringcentral.

About CallRail

CallRail is the lead engagement platform that makes it easy for businesses to attract more leads, convert more customers, and optimize their marketing. Serving more than 220,000 businesses worldwide, CallRail’s AI-powered solutions help businesses attribute each call, text, chat and form to their marketing journey, use insights from their conversations to better understand their buyers, and eliminate missed opportunities with AI that can handle lead interactions 24/7.

CallRail has grown from the G2 top-rated inbound call tracking solution to include Form Tracking, Conversation Intelligence®, Premium Conversation Intelligence™, Convert Assist and Voice Assist. CallRail’s award winning platform integrates with dozens of leading marketing and sales software, and offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. For more information, visit http://www.callrail.com.