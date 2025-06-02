Harvard Business Review Launches HBR Executive, a New Premium Subscription for Senior Leaders

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvard Business Review has announced the launch of HBR Executive, a premium subscription designed for senior business leaders navigating an increasingly complex and volatile world.

Built on HBR’s longstanding role as a trusted source for C-suite leaders, HBR Executive delivers insights, strategies, and tools to help executives make sense of the moment, make smarter decisions, and solve problems more effectively.

“It’s never been harder to be a leader,” said Adi Ignatius, Editor at Large of Harvard Business Review. “HBR Executive aims to help CEOs and their top teams tackle the most pressing issues of our time—from the rise of AI to rapidly shifting political and geopolitical landscapes.”

The new offer is presented in partnership with Egon Zehnder, the premier global leadership advisory and executive search firm. As part of this collaboration, Egon Zehnder will contribute content to HBR Executive on a regular basis, drawing from their work with leading companies and executives.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Harvard Business Review on HBR Executive,” said Francesco Buquicchio, CEO of Egon Zehnder. “From our work with leaders, we know the landscape is complex—but we also see them rising to the challenge. This offering provides more of the context they need to succeed, bringing the best thought leadership and real-world experience to support them on their journeys.”

HBR Executive subscribers receive exclusive access to:

HBR Executive Agenda

A weekly newsletter from Adi Ignatius highlighting emerging challenges and their impact on organizations, with contributions from senior leaders who’ve navigated similar issues.

HBR Executive Playbook

A biweekly series offering curated advice and actionable guidance from leaders on common executive challenges such as board dynamics, talent strategy, and crisis communication.

HBR Executive Masterclass

Short, practical videos on essential leadership skills, with topics including Leadership in the Age of AI and Becoming an Empathetic Leader.

HBR Executive Live

A monthly virtual Q&A hosted by Adi Ignatius, featuring subject-matter experts on topics ranging from geopolitical shifts to organizational resilience.

The subscription also includes unlimited digital access to HBR.org, six print issues of Harvard Business Review annually, four complimentary e-books per year, and a curated selection of Harvard Business School case studies. Current HBR subscribers have the option to upgrade to HBR Executive directly through their account settings.

To learn more, visit HBR Executive.

