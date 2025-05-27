Ladder Achieves Second Investment Grade Credit Rating

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) (NYSE: LADR), a leading commercial real estate finance REIT, announced today that the Company received an investment grade rating from Moody's Ratings ("Moody's"). Moody’s has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to Ladder Capital Corp and upgraded the backed senior unsecured rating of Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP to Baa3 from Ba1, issuing a stable outlook for both entities.

This upgrade follows Ladder’s investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) on May 21, 2025, when the Company became the only commercial mortgage REIT to achieve an investment grade rating.

“We are proud to receive a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s, following last week’s upgrade from Fitch. These two investment grade ratings enhance our financial flexibility and improve our borrowing cost - both in the debt capital markets and on our recently upsized revolving credit facility. We stand apart from our peers as the only company in our space to hold investment grade ratings,” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer. “This distinction further strengthens Ladder’s autonomy and ability to operate independently of third-party financing, enabling us to move quickly and decisively to deliver unmatched certainty of execution and customized capital solutions to our clients. With our disciplined lending, conservative leverage, and consistent performance across market cycles, we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities.”

Due to these two investment grade ratings, the interest spread on Ladder’s $850 million unsecured revolving credit facility decreases to 125 basis points.

Factors cited by Moody’s in Ladder’s ratings upgrade include the Company’s strong funding and liquidity, solid capitalization, history of good and less volatile profitability compared to peers since our 2008 inception, and strong credit results that reflect our strong risk management culture and highly experienced management team.

About Ladder

Ladder is a leading diversified commercial real estate finance platform that specializes in underwriting commercial real estate across the capital stack. With $4.5 billion of assets, our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Since 2008, we have invested over $47 billion in debt and equity, serving both institutional and middle-market clients. Our primary business is originating fixed and floating rate first mortgage loans secured by all commercial real estate property types. We also own and operate commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties, and we invest in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

We are internally-managed and members of our management team and board of directors collectively own more than 11% of Ladder’s equity, making them the Company’s largest shareholder and aligning their interests closely with fellow stakeholders. Since our founding, their vision has been to support the Company’s investment platform with a conservative and durable capital structure. Our industry-leading credit ratings reflect this differentiated financing strategy.

Ladder is headquartered in New York City with a regional office in Miami, Florida. All amounts in this section are as of March 31, 2025.