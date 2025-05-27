SoluPet Taps Forsman & Bodenfors for Global AOR Duties to Launch Breakthrough Solution for Aging Dogs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoluPet Supplements, a science-driven startup dedicated to improving the lives of senior dogs suffering from cognitive decline, has named global advertising agency Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B) as its agency of record. F&B is a solutions-driven, creative collective that is part of the global marketing network, Stagwell.

“We’re not just launching a product—we’re launching a movement to give senior dogs more good years. And we’ve broken some traditional start up rules to do this safely and quickly,” said Bill Mohri, Founder and CEO of SoluPet. Share

The partnership will focus on launching SoluPet’s flagship supplement—a first-of-its-kind product backed by neuroscience, nanotechnology, and more than 10 years of scientific research. The move comes as SoluPet prepares for its commercial debut later this year, aiming to address the growing crisis of Canine Cognitive Dysfunction (CCD), an underdiagnosed yet widespread neurodegenerative condition affecting over 30M dogs in the U.S. alone.

“We’re not just launching a product—we’re launching a movement to give senior dogs more good years. And we’ve broken some traditional start up rules to do this safely and quickly,” said Bill Mohri, Founder and CEO of SoluPet. “Choosing Forsman & Bodenfors is a key step in that journey. Their creativity, strategic rigor, and understanding of disruptive brands will help us shape how the world understands pet cognition.”

F&B’s North America Chief Solutions Officer/Managing Director, Julien Bissuel shared, “SoluPet has incredible potential, and during our first conversation, we quickly realized how aligned our visions were, from our approach to business, being growth-oriented, believing in the power of a brand to drive long term growth, and focusing on continuous innovations. A relationship is a true partnership, and in this partnership, I became an advisor on the commercial advisory board where we worked hand in hand on shaping the identity and positioning of their brand. At Forsman we obsess over finding new ways to grow for our clients and applying creativity to solve business problems, values that are essential for a start-up in launch mode.”

SoluPet’s story is deeply personal. Mohri, a seasoned CPG executive with over 25 years of leadership experience at Kraft Foods and Microsoft, was inspired to start the company after watching his beloved dog, Lily, struggle with the effects of dementia. Realizing that current solutions lacked scientific credibility and effectiveness, he set out to build something better.

“I realized there were no effective solutions in the market. So I decided to build one,” Mohri said. “We’ve since assembled a world-class advisory board—veterinary scientists, neuroscientists, and business leaders—who share our mission of transforming pet health through innovation.”

The supplement, which is a proven-safe approach to easing the progression of canine dementia, is poised to fill a major gap in the market. While awareness of cognitive decline in pets is rising, most current products lack robust clinical validation. SoluPet aims to change that.

“Pet dementia isn’t just a medical issue—it’s an emotional one,” said Dr. Paul Dick, SoluPet’s Chief Veterinary Science Advisor. “We believe the science we’ve developed can truly make a difference in the lives of pets and their families.”

The F&B campaign will bring SoluPet’s mission to life through brand storytelling, digital outreach, and creative content that elevates the emotional and scientific case for action.

As Mohri puts it: “We believe every dog deserves not just more years—but more good years. That’s the future we’re fighting for.”

F&B’s full scope of work includes: brand strategy, positioning, values, proposition, RTBs, launch strategy, communication strategy and creative execution, research and testing, packaging design, e-commerce website design and development and media planning.

For more information, visit www.solupetsupplements.com.

Social Media:

LinkedIn /solupet-supplements/

Facebook /SoluPet-Supplements

About SoluPet:

SoluPet is a science and data driven company focused on transforming pet health care that is revolutionizing the pet sector’s companion animal health category with its advanced supplement offering. SoluPet offers pet owners an effective option for easing the progression of debilitating pet conditions like Canine Cognitive Dysfunction.