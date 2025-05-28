Somerset International Partners with Omnipro to Deliver Sustainable Mining Solutions in Brazil

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Somerset International, Inc., a global leader in sustainable mineral recovery partnered with Omnipro Representações Ltda. to expand access to its advanced tailings and dewatering technologies across Brazil’s growing mining sector.

Under the alliance, Omnipro will identify new business opportunities, provide on-the-ground market intelligence, and facilitate engagement with key decision-makers in Brazil’s mining industry. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies that enhance resource recovery and reduce environmental impact.

"This partnership with Omnipro significantly strengthens our presence in Brazil and supports our broader expansion across Latin America,” said Rodrigo Gouveia, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Somerset International. “Their deep industry insight and strong local relationships position us to deliver even greater value to Brazilian mining companies committed to sustainable growth."

“We are very excited about this partnership with Somerset and have great confidence in the results we will achieve,” commented Vittorio Capparelli, Director at Omnipro. “It also represents a major step forward for our company in the way we present ourselves in the mining market, bringing innovative solutions to our customers.”

As one of the world’s largest iron ore producers, Brazil represents a strategic growth market for Somerset’s patented tailings dewatering and mineral recovery systems. This alliance reinforces Somerset’s commitment to delivering responsible mining solutions and optimizing resource use in key global regions.

About Somerset International, Inc.:

Founded in 2014, Somerset International specializes in sustainable tailings management and mineral recovery solutions, committed to enhancing operational efficiency and environmental stewardship in the mining industry. Learn more at www.somersetinternational.com.

About Omnipro Representações Ltda.:

Omnipro is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and focuses on the commercialization of equipment and accessories for the mining sector. With over 40 years of experience, Omnipro represents leading brands from Germany, the USA, and beyond.

The company delivers value through innovative, customized technical-commercial support and is committed to advancing Brazil’s mining development. Visit www.omnipro.com.br for more information.