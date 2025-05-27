-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Wireless PropCo Funding LLC, Series 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to the Series 2025-1 Class A-1-V Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B Notes, and Class C Notes (the Series 2025-1 Notes) from Wireless PropCo Funding LLC (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization. Concurrently, the rating of A (sf) for the Series 2024-1 Class A Notes is being published. The rating was initially assigned on May 3, 2024, on an unpublished basis, and since that time has remained stable and has not changed. KBRA re-analyzed the prior series rated by KBRA in conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes and anticipates affirming the rating on the outstanding series.

The Series 2025-1 Notes are being issued by Wireless PropCo Funding LLC (the Issuer) and represent Symphony Towers Infrastructure LLC’s (Symphony, the Company, or the Manager) second securitization. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes are primarily being used to pay certain expenses of issuance, to fund the Liquidity Reserve Account, acquire the trust collateral and for general corporate purposes.

Symphony was established in 2019 initially under the name Symphony Wireless. In Q4 2024, Palistar Communications Infrastructure Fund II investments, including Wireless PropCo, CTI Towers, and Wireless TowerCo, consolidated into one of the largest private telecom infrastructure platforms in the United States, managed by Symphony Towers. Symphony manages the entirety of the securitized portfolio, and the Company has demonstrated consistent cash flow growth since inception. The trust collateral includes the long term and perpetual easements underlying macro wireless communications sites including towers, structures, rooftops and antenna sites (Cellular Sites). Symphony then enters lease agreements with mobile network operator/carrier (MNO) or tower companies who use the asset for the placement of telecommunications transmissions equipment, or in the case of tower operators, provides services to an MNO. As of March 31, 2025, the portfolio’s leases are primarily tenant lease contracts relating to 977 securitized Cellular Sites across all 50 states.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009610

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Matthew Gardener, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1276
matthew.gardener@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Chris Baffa, Senior Director
+1 646-731-3312
chris.baffa@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Matthew Gardener, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1276
matthew.gardener@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Chris Baffa, Senior Director
+1 646-731-3312
chris.baffa@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Applebee's Funding LLC & IHOP Funding LLC Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Applebee's Funding LLC and IHOP Funding LLC (Dine 2025-1), Series 2025-1 Class A-1 Notes and Class A-2 Notes, a whole business securitization (WBS). Dine 2025-1 represents the IHOP Funding LLC and Applebee’s Funding LLC’s (each, a Co-Issuer) sixth series issued by the master trust since 2014. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Co-Issuers’ outstanding notes. Proc...

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Chemung Financial Corporation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K3 to Elmira, NY-based Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHMG) ("the company"). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 to its main subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable. CHMG’s...

KBRA Releases 2025 Mortgage Policy Summit Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a recap of the 2025 Mortgage Policy Summit on May 20 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event was co-hosted by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) and the American Association of Residential Mortgage Regulators (AARMR). The summit’s theme was “From Policy to Practice—The Evolution of Mortgage Oversight.” Panel discussions covered a range of topics, including regulatory developments, the rising cost of homeowners insurance, the...
Back to Newsroom