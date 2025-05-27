Amprius Announces Strategic Manufacturing Partnership in South Korea to Support Global Demand

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced a new contract manufacturing agreement with a leading battery manufacturer in South Korea. This strategic partnership expands Amprius’ global production footprint and enhances its ability to deliver high-performance SiCore® cells at scale to meet rising global demand.

The South Korean partner brings extensive experience in manufacturing advanced lithium-ion batteries across a range of form factors and cell chemistries. Initial production will include a balanced SiCore cell engineered to deliver high-energy and high-power performance for an advanced drone.

“This partnership reflects the next step in Amprius’ capital-light production scaling strategy,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “By expanding our manufacturing footprint into new regions, we are strengthening our supply chain and positioning ourselves to serve global customers with greater speed and efficiency. This collaboration allows us to scale confidently while continuing to deliver the industry-leading performance for which Amprius is known.”

The Korean-based facility will manufacture SiCore silicon anode cells to Amprius’ specifications, supporting both current and next-generation battery platforms. These high-performance lithium-ion cells are optimized for high-demand applications in aerospace, defense, and electric mobility. The addition of this manufacturing partner builds upon Amprius’ existing 1.8 GWh of contracted production capacity, enabling the Company to deliver at volume and compete more effectively across global markets. This expansion also allows Amprius to streamline logistics and accelerate delivery timelines for customers across the globe.

This partnership represents a pivotal step in Amprius’ journey to scale its SiCore platform and accelerate the commercialization of high-performance silicon batteries, helping pave the way for the next generation of electric mobility with unparalleled energy density and reliability.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The Company’s commercially available SiMaxx™ batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore® platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 1.8GWh of contract manufacturing capacity available today. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the Company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

