HTEC and DNV Imatis Extend Partnership to Modernize Backend Architecture and Scale e-health Solution Across Europe

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTEC, a global AI-first tech company driving digital transformation across industries, today announced the extension of its partnership with DNV Imatis, a Norwegian pioneer in digital hospital logistics and a DNV Group company. HTEC is working on modernizing the DNV Imatis platform, with the focus on backend architecture to improve scalability, strengthen security, and help the company unlock new opportunities in key European markets. The contract extension also introduces new AI initiatives that will enable two companies to explore product enhancements through AI-powered solutions.

DNV Imatis utilize HTEC’s expertise in system architecture to guide critical backend improvements and deliver modernization for a large and complex platform composed of multiple interconnected services. As part of this effort, HTEC is focused on improving the platform’s deployment process, enhancing security and performance, and standardizing data models and APIs. These changes enable DNV Imatis’ product teams to focus on what matters most — developing new features, building integrations, and continuously enhancing core functionalities and user experience.

“HTEC has been a valuable strategic partner in helping us improve the foundations of our platform,” said Espen Semb, Vice President R&D at Imatis DNV. “This work is enabling us to scale faster and deliver even more meaningful solutions in the hospital logistics where real-time task management and system reliability are essential.”

DNV Imatis can support multiple hospitals efficiently and deliver robust and secure digital health solutions that improve hospital operations across Europe.

“We’re proud to support DNV Imatis’ mission of transforming hospital operations,” said Milos Galic, Engineering & Delivery Manager for Healthcare and Life Sciences. “By combining robust system architecture with a clear product vision, we’re helping them lay the groundwork for sustained innovation and growth.”

About HTEC

HTEC Group Inc. is a global AI-first provider of strategic, software and hardware embedded design and engineering services, specializing in Advanced Technologies, Financial Services, MedTech, Automotive, Telco, and Enterprise Software & Platforms. HTEC has a proven track record of helping Fortune 500 and hyper-growth companies solve complex engineering challenges, drive efficiency, reduce risks, and accelerate time to market. HTEC prides itself on attracting top talent and has strategically chosen the locations of its 20+ excellence centers to enable this.

About DNV Imatis

DNV Imatis is a Norwegian software company with over 30 years of experience in supporting efficient healthcare operations through digital tools. The company holds 80% of the Norwegian hospital market and serves customers in eight countries across three continents. Its vendor-neutral and scalable platform is designed to improve operational efficiency in healthcare, adapting to existing, new and evolving workflows. DNV Imatis offers a flexible ecosystem of lightweight applications and low-code tools that support, rather than constrain, healthcare operations. The company’s solutions integrate seamlessly with existing hospital systems, providing real-time data to automate and optimise mobile communication, clinical workflows, logistics, alarms, tasks, bed and resource management, patient pathways and command centre operations.

HTEC partners with DNV Imatis, a Norwegian pioneer in digital hospital logistics, to modernize their software platform and introduce AI initiatives.
