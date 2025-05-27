KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Applebee's Funding LLC & IHOP Funding LLC Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Applebee's Funding LLC and IHOP Funding LLC (Dine 2025-1), Series 2025-1 Class A-1 Notes and Class A-2 Notes, a whole business securitization (WBS). Dine 2025-1 represents the IHOP Funding LLC and Applebee’s Funding LLC’s (each, a Co-Issuer) sixth series issued by the master trust since 2014. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2025-1 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Co-Issuers’ outstanding notes. Proceeds from Series 2025-1 Notes will be used to repay outstanding amounts on the Series 2019-1 Class A-2-II Notes in full, repay the Series 2022-1 Class A-1 Notes, and pay transaction fees and expenses.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (Dine Brands or the Company) is the Manager and operator of restaurants under the International House of Pancakes and Applebee's Grill & Bar brand. As of Q1 2025, the Dine Brands’ restaurant system (including non-securitized assets) was approximately 98% franchised with 3,522 restaurants across 50 states (including the District of Columbia) and 23 international markets. As of the last twelve months ending Q1 2025, the Company’s revenue-generating assets produced approximately $7.9 billion in system-wide sales. The securitization collateral includes the system’s domestic locations, totaling 3,172 restaurants, and is approximately 98% franchised.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

