RavenDB and QBS Software Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand NoSQL Innovation Across UK and Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RavenDB, the pioneer of hybrid NoSQL document databases for modern applications, today announced a strategic partnership with QBS Software, a leading software distributor with a robust network of resellers and system integrators across the UK and Europe. This alliance is set to accelerate the adoption of RavenDB’s high-performance, developer-first data platform throughout the region.

As part of the partnership, QBS will offer RavenDB solutions through its extensive channel ecosystem, enabling more organizations to build responsive, intelligent applications powered by RavenDB’s unmatched performance, hybrid deployment model, and frictionless developer experience.

“RavenDB empowers the QBS community to build faster, smarter, and more cost-efficient applications,” said David Baruc, Chief Revenue Officer at RavenDB. “By combining a flexible document model with built-in full-text search, automatic indexing, and seamless deployment across cloud, on-prem, and edge, we eliminate the need for multiple tools and reduce infrastructure costs and overhead. It’s a modern solution built for real-time performance at scale with a strong ease of use.”

RavenDB is trusted by Fortune 500s, global ISVs, and innovative startups to manage mission-critical data without compromising speed, flexibility, or cost-efficiency. The platform’s built-in distributed architecture and zero-touch operational overhead allow teams to focus on building applications, not managing infrastructure.

For QBS Software, the partnership solidifies their reputation as a forward-looking, full spectrum software distributor with a commitment to innovation and strategic growth.

Ikramul Khaled, Group Head of Vendor Alliances at QBS Technology Group:

“RavenDB enhances the publisher portfolio for QBS Software by adding a high-performance, flexible and scalable NoSQL database solution. With RavenDB being optimised for speed and low-latency performance, especially in distributed systems and cloud environments, this gives QBS a competitive edge in offering scalable database solutions to our partners.”

As part of the go-to-market collaboration, RavenDB and QBS will jointly host educational webinars, training programs, and partner enablement sessions aimed at accelerating time-to-value for customers and resellers alike.

To learn more about the RavenDB-QBS partnership visit ravendb.net/partners.

About RavenDB

RavenDB is the hybrid NoSQL document database built for modern application development. Used by 12,000 companies across 50 industries, RavenDB helps teams move faster with seamless data management across cloud, on-prem, and edge environments. With full-text search, automatic indexes, and an easy-to-use studio for monitoring and administration, RavenDB is the database developers love and enterprises trust. Learn more at ravendb.net.

About QBS Software

QBS Software (QBS) operates the world’s largest enterprise software delivery platform, with a network of over 12,500 SaaS vendors. QBS specialises in long-tail software procurement, delivering niche and emerging software solutions. By simplifying software sourcing, procurement, and delivery, QBS empowers partners to focus on driving business growth. Visit qbssoftware.com.