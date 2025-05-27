Exabeam and Inspira Enterprise Announce Strategic Global Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Security Operations at Scale

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced the global expansion of its partnership with Inspira Enterprise, a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider with a presence in North America, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Middle East, India, and Africa. As part of this expanded collaboration, Inspira will now offer the complete suite of Exabeam products as both a managed security services provider (MSSP) and an authorized reseller.

While this marks the official launch of a global collaboration, the two companies have already achieved regional success in the Middle East, where Inspira was honored in the Exabeam Global Partner Awards as the 2025 Middle East Partner of the Year. That momentum now extends to a global scale, combining cloud-native, self-hosted, and hybrid security operations from Exabeam with Inspira’s intelligent, industry-aligned security services.

Bringing AI-Powered, Industry-Tailored SOC Services to the World

Inspira delivers adaptive, intelligent, and customer-centric cybersecurity solutions for the resilient businesses of tomorrow. Their comprehensive services span advisory, transformation, and operations, tailored to high-risk and regulated sectors including healthcare, BFSI, education, and government.

The partnership integrates advanced behavioral analytics and risk-scoring capabilities from Exabeam with Inspira’s industry-aligned SOC model. Through its state-of-the-art Cyber Fusion Centers, including a flagship facility in Dallas, Inspira offers 24x7 threat monitoring, detection, and response. Its iSMART² dashboard further empowers organizations with real-time visibility, advanced analytics, and actionable intelligence across IT, cloud, OT, and third-party ecosystems.

“Inspira brings exactly what today’s organizations need in a security partner — deep industry expertise, global reach, and a modern, AI-driven approach to cybersecurity operations,” said Craig Patterson, Global Channel Chief at Exabeam. “Through this partnership, we’re making it easier for enterprises around the world to adopt market-leading security solutions from Exabeam in a way that’s flexible, scalable, and aligned to real business needs.”

“Our partnership with Exabeam enables us to deliver truly intelligent, AI-driven cybersecurity that’s tailored to the unique needs of each industry and region we serve,” said Amit Gandre, CEO of Americas at Inspira Enterprise. “By combining leading behavior analytics and security operations platforms from Exabeam with our global Cyber Fusion Centers and deep expertise in sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and government, we’re empowering organizations to build resilient, business-aligned security operations that can detect and respond to threats faster and more effectively.”

To learn more about Exabeam and Inspira, visit www.exabeam.com

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

Learn more at www.exabeam.com

Real Intelligence. Real Security. Real Fast.

About Inspira Enterprise

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, and India. We deliver adaptive, intelligent, and customer-centric solutions to various industries, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Education, Oil & Gas and Utilities.

Our expertise in AI-driven cybersecurity enables comprehensive protection against evolving cyber threats to help protect your enterprise. We leverage advanced analytics and AI-powered threat detection to offer real-time visibility and proactive risk management, strengthening organizational security. At the core of our offerings is iSMART2—an advanced AI-driven platform delivering continuous monitoring, analytics, and actionable insights to mitigate risks and stay ahead of emerging threats.

With 1600+ professionals, we’ve successfully delivered complex transformation projects for 550+ clients. Our AI and cybersecurity capabilities empower businesses to build resilient, future-ready digital ecosystems. Learn more:www.inspiraenterprise.com.