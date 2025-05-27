Albertans Want to Use Technology to Support Health Care Access

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new survey conducted by Nanos Group, commissioned by Teladoc Health Canada, reveals that while Albertans continue to face challenges in accessing timely care, particularly in rural areas, there is strong openness to new, innovative solutions that could help relieve pressure on the health care system.

How Open are Albertans to Innovation?

Over seven in ten Albertans are comfortable or somewhat comfortable with virtual care being used for non-urgent care (39% are comfortable; 35% are somewhat comfortable).

are comfortable or somewhat comfortable with virtual care being used for non-urgent care (39% are comfortable; 35% are somewhat comfortable). Two-thirds of Albertans are comfortable with a hybrid model of care that leverages technology to combine in-person care with virtual clinicians.

“These results show that Albertans are ready to see what their options are when it comes to health care—they are ready for new solutions,” said Joby McKenzie, Managing Director of Teladoc Health Canada. “It also tells us that many Albertans believe virtual and hybrid care can result in quicker and convenient access to health care. That’s why we’re committed to working with local leaders and health care partners to expand services that help people get the high quality of care they need faster, while easing pressure on the frontlines.”

Released during Alberta Rural Health Week, the survey also highlights the urgency behind this openness. Long wait times, staffing shortages, and delayed care continue to impact patients across the province.

Why Innovation is Important:

Over one in five Albertans wait seven or more hours to be seen in an ER or urgent care centre.

to be seen in an ER or urgent care centre. The average wait time to access primary care is 10 days.

Over one in three Albertans say they’ve delayed or avoided seeking care due to long wait times.

due to long wait times. Among people who experienced delayed care, nearly one in five reported worsened health (17%), prolonged pain (10%), or delayed recovery (9%).

The survey findings are being released in conjunction with Bridging the Gap: Advancing Rural Health Care through Innovation & Collaboration, an event hosted by the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Teladoc Health Canada. The event brings together health care leaders, decision-makers, and providers to explore the role innovation plays in expanding access to care across Alberta.

“As members of the community, we see firsthand how health care access issues affect our families, from overall well-being, productivity, and also, workforce stability,” said Cyndi Crane, CEO of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to host an event that puts local experts, our unique challenges, and innovative solutions at the centre of the conversation.”

Teladoc Health Canada is sharing this new data to help inform ongoing policy and public conversations. Teladoc is committed to collaborating with local and provincial health care leaders to explore how virtual and hybrid care models can help make health care more accessible and timely for Albertans, while supporting care teams and keeping ERs open.

About Teladoc Health Canada

Teladoc Health Canada is a Canadian company within the Teladoc Health Group, with a dedicated Canadian team across all functions of the business. Headquartered in Toronto, Teladoc Health Canada has more than 20 years of experience delivering virtual health care to millions of Canadians coast to coast. Through experiences and learnings from providing services in over 175 countries across the world, Teladoc Health Canada has access to world-class research and innovation, enhancing care delivery while maintaining a strong Canadian focus.

About the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce is the voice of business, advocating for policies that support a thriving local economy. With a strong network of members, the Chamber champions innovation, growth, and collaboration across all sectors. As a catalyst for positive change, it remains committed to building a prosperous future for Lethbridge and our surrounding region.