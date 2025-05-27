DBSI and Tyfone Partner to Offer Java4Kids Stations in Credit Union Branches

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Tyfone today announced its partnership with DBSI, a leading financial transformation firm, to offer interactive Java4Kids coffee stations at financial institution branches across the U.S. Java4Kids sells ethically sourced coffee and tea to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through CU4Kids, a non-profit organization.

DBSI and Tyfone recognize that every financial institution has unique needs and environments. Through this collaborative partnership, participants can choose from multiple Java4Kids commitment options, ranging from simple digital signage with QR codes and coffee displays to complete café experiences. DBSI partners closely with each financial institution to create customized designs that seamlessly integrate with their existing brand identity and branch aesthetics. Beyond generating meaningful donations for CMN Hospitals, Java4Kids stations help enhance member value and engagement by providing a thoughtful service that aligns with financial institutions' commitment to community impact.

"We launched Java4Kids to raise funds for children’s health and to support communities through coffee sales, and since then, have looked for more opportunities to get financial institutions involved,” said Josh DeTar, EVP of evangelism at Tyfone. “There are 140 million Americans who are members of credit unions. If 1% of members buy one bag of Java4Kids coffee a year, that’s $7 million in donations to CU4Kids.”

EJ Kritz, Chief Experience Officer at DBSI, said, “As experience designers, we're constantly looking for innovative ways to create meaningful engagements. This partnership with Java4Kids does exactly that 一 it transforms a daily ritual into an opportunity to make a difference. We're thrilled to introduce our clients to Java4Kids and encourage them to integrate this program into their own spaces, creating a ripple effect of impact throughout the communities we collectively serve.”

With a Java4Kids coffee purchase, members can directly contribute to life-saving care and research through CMN Hospitals, which directs funds to 170 children’s hospitals. Each bag of coffee purchased donates $5 to CMN Hospitals. Java4Kids ships directly to members, and tracks all sales, ensuring all donations are attributed to the credit union.

DeTar continued, “Now, credit unions that offer Java4Kids coffee in their branches can serve a great cup of Joe while also connecting to their communities.”

DBSI and Tyfone plan to launch Java4Kids coffee stations with participating credit unions starting this year. To get involved with Java4Kids, please visit tyfone.com/premium-content/brew-good-do-good-together-with-java4kids/ or contact Josh DeTar at josh.detar@tyfone.com.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U.S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About DBSI

DBSI is a leading retail transformation firm specializing in design-build, digital signage, experiential marketing, service, and equipment. For over 25 years, the company’s commitment to excellence has revolutionized retail experiences through a comprehensive blend of architecture, interior design, technology, and a people-first methodology. A trusted partner for thousands of projects across the United States, DBSI is honored as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies, recognized in the 2024 and 2025 America’s Credit Unions Diamond Awards, a recent recipient of the Innovator of the Year Award at the 2024 Bank Customer Experience Summit, and named finalist in the 2024 Global Digital Signage Awards. To learn more, visit our website or find us on LinkedIn.