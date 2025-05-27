Vehlo Expands Dealership Solutions with Dealer Pay Acquisition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vehlo, a leading provider of integrated software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, today announced its acquisition of Dealer Pay, a dealer-specific payments solution provider known for revolutionizing dealership workflows with innovative and secure payment processing solutions.

"Dealer Pay perfectly aligns with our mission by enhancing the dealership experience with modern, dealer-specific payment features that simplify the customer experience and drive loyalty," said Josh Weis, CEO of Vehlo. Share

Through this strategic acquisition, Vehlo aims to enhance its dealership service lane ecosystem by offering seamless, dealer-focused payment solutions. Dealer Pay’s platform, tailored to address the unique needs of dealerships, includes features such as secure credit card processing, compliant surcharging, DMS integrations, customer communication tools, and loyalty programs. Dealer Pay also offers best-in-class reporting optionality not only at the dealership level but also for larger group organizations. The addition of Dealer Pay to Vehlo’s solution suite will enable its expansive dealership customer base to optimize operations, improve embedded payment workflows, and elevate customer experiences while enhancing dealer profit margins.

“At Vehlo, we have always been focused on empowering vehicle service teams with solutions that make their jobs easier and businesses more profitable,” said Josh Weis, CEO of Vehlo. “Dealer Pay perfectly aligns with our mission by enhancing the dealership experience with modern, dealer-specific payment features that simplify the customer experience and drive loyalty. We are thrilled to welcome Dealer Pay into the Vehlo family.”

This acquisition represents a strategic alignment, strengthening Dealer Pay’s foundation and enhancing Vehlo’s expanding portfolio of best-in-class dealership solutions. The companies share a unified vision: to deliver integrated technologies that simplify operations, boost performance, and improve customer experiences.

“Joining Vehlo opens an exciting new chapter for Dealer Pay,” said Julie Douglas, founder of Dealer Pay. “By combining our expertise and innovation in both the dealership and payments space, along with Vehlo’s commitment to dealership success, we’re confident this partnership will provide unmatched value for dealerships and their customers.”

Under this new alliance, Dealer Pay will continue its dealer-specific focus and innovation while gaining access to Vehlo’s broader resources and ecosystem of solutions and services. The result will be a more robust offering for dealers seeking seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions embedded in and tailored to the complexities of automotive retail.

Presidio Technology Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Dealer Pay in this transaction.

For more information about Vehlo and its suite of innovative tools for the automotive repair industry, visit Vehlo.com.

About Vehlo

At Vehlo, we’re igniting vehicle service success with best-in-class software and financial solutions that connect the entire auto repair ecosystem. Our products are designed to make life easier for the people powering the vehicle service industry — from dealership service lanes to independent repair shops. Over 30,000 automotive businesses trust Vehlo to process $10B+ in annual payments while improving efficiency and enhancing profitability across more than 60 million repair orders. To learn more, visit Vehlo.com.

About Dealer Pay

Dealer Pay is a dealer-specific payment solutions provider dedicated to improving efficiency across dealership operations. Offering a variety of secure and reliable payment options, Dealer Pay simplifies workflows, empowers teams, and elevates customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Dealer-Pay.com.