Teddy Swims Joins KAY Jewelers as its First Ever Chief Love Officer, Encouraging the World to Love Louder

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a bold celebration of love, style, and self-expression, KAY Jewelers proudly announces its newest partnership with genre-blending artist and style icon Teddy Swims, who will serve as the brand’s inaugural Chief Love Officer.

Known for his powerhouse vocals, soulful songwriting, and fearless fashion, Swims brings his full heart and signature vibes to this role, helping KAY reimagine how love is expressed through music, style, and personal milestones. This announcement comes at a defining moment in Teddy’s life, as he will celebrate his first Father’s Day in June and recently kicked off his biggest North American tour to date.

"For more than a century, love has guided everything we do at KAY, and Teddy Swims embodies that same spirit in every song he sings, every style choice he makes, and every connection he shares with his fans,” said Stacee Johnson-Williams, President of KAY Jewelers and Peoples Jewellers. “His authenticity, creativity, and heart make him the perfect partner to celebrate love and style in all its beautiful, bold forms.”

As Chief Love Officer, Teddy Swims will lead the charge in KAY’s mission to inspire everyone to “Love Louder” through bold self-expression, meaningful connection, and personal storytelling. He’s also infusing one of the most iconic jingles of all time with his fresh energy and unmistakable vocals. Teddy’s reimagined “Every Kiss Begins with KAY” jingle will connect KAY Jewelers to a new generation.

“I couldn't be more proud to step into my new role as Chief Love Officer for Kay Jewelers. Kay’s been in the game for over 100 years, helping people say 'I love you' without even saying a word. And now we're teaming up!” said Teddy Swims. “We're working on my favorite jewelry pieces for every kind of love: Father's Day, self-love days, and those random Tuesdays when you just want to make someone smile. This ain't just a partnership. This is a love story. And we're just getting started.”

Teddy’s curated selections—including Father’s Day favorites and on-tour stage style—spotlight the power of jewelry to reflect confidence, character, and individuality.

Father’s Day Assortment : In honor of his first Father’s Day, Teddy selected a range of meaningful gifts that celebrated fatherhood in all its forms – from bold rings to everyday chains – designed to reflect the strength, love, and unique personal style of father figures everywhere.

: In honor of his first Father’s Day, Teddy selected a range of meaningful gifts that celebrated fatherhood in all its forms – from bold rings to everyday chains – designed to reflect the strength, love, and unique personal style of father figures everywhere. North American Tour Sponsorship: KAY is proud to sponsor Teddy Swims' I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour throughout the U.S. As Teddy takes the stage, he’ll be styled in KAY jewelry, adding his signature edge and authenticity to every performance.

KAY is proud to sponsor Teddy Swims' tour throughout the U.S. As Teddy takes the stage, he’ll be styled in KAY jewelry, adding his signature edge and authenticity to every performance. Tour Style Guide: Teddy’s stage wardrobe will feature KAY jewelry pieces that fuse edgy design with timeless detail, including alt-metal chains, diamond-encrusted necklaces and rings designed for layering, and stainless-steel bracelets. Teddy’s tour style picks will be available on KAY.com and in select KAY stores.

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS:

For over 100 years, KAY has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY is America’s #1 jewelry retailer and the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information, visit www.KAY.com.

ABOUT TEDDY SWIMS:

Reigning from Atlanta, GA, Grammy-nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims (born Jaten Dimsdale) has been putting in real work for years. A quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of the music scene with record breaking songs, sold-out global tours, and iconic performances. With a voice that effortlessly blends genres, including R&B, soul, and pop, Teddy Swims has captivated listeners with his raw emotion. His voice, full of soulful resonance, carries the weight of lived experience and his lyrics delve into themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

2024 was a record year for Swims, who celebrated the success of his multi-platinum chart-conquering hits “Lose Control” and “The Door” from his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). Swims' breakout single “Lose Control” catapulted his success to new heights, claiming the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the second-longest running Hot 100 Top 10 song of all time. The track has amassed over 3.4 billion global streams, reached #1 on five radio formats (Top 40, Hot AC, AC, R&B, and Rhythm), and was inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.” With the release of his new album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)—featuring his latest hit "Bad Dreams" and standout collaborations with Givēon, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla—Swims continues to cement himself as a versatile global hitmaker.

Last year's success earned him a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, as well as a performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where he received three nominations, and the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where he received eight nominations and won two awards: Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song of 2024. His impact has soared across the globe—in 2024 we saw him perform at the MTV EMAs and NRJ Awards, as well as the Los40 Awards, where he took home two trophies: Best International Artist and Best International Album of the Year. With over 9 billion career streams to date and a sold-out global headline tour underway, Swims is on track for a record 2025.

