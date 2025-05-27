-

Coforge and Nylas Partner to Revolutionize Salesforce Customer Scheduling and Communication

GREATER NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Nylas, a leading provider of communications APIs, to redefine customer engagement and operational efficiency within the Salesforce ecosystem.

This collaboration brings together Nylas’ advanced communication infrastructure and Coforge’s deep Salesforce consulting expertise to deliver an integrated, intelligent solution—enabling organizations to streamline scheduling, automate customer communications, and enhance CRM performance through personalized, data-driven interactions.

By integrating Nylas’ secure and scalable email, calendar, and scheduling APIs directly into Salesforce, Coforge is enabling enterprises to automate and enrich customer interactions with precision and ease. The solution supports seamless appointment scheduling, centralized communication management, and intelligent workflow automation—reducing operational friction, enhancing team productivity, and elevating customer satisfaction.

Franchise businesses face significant communication and operational challenges due to a lack of integrated solutions connecting franchisors with franchisee owner/operators. The absence of seamless, bi-directional meeting scheduling tools hampers engagement and collaboration, especially as franchisees often operate independently on separate email systems making it difficult for parent companies to access calendars for scheduling. This strategic solution addresses the gap by offering a scalable, Salesforce-integrated tool tailored for franchise management. It empowers franchisors and franchisees to bridge communication divides, streamline scheduling, and enhance operational efficiency—all within the familiar Salesforce ecosystem.

On this partnership, John Speight, EVP, EU Geo Business Leader and Customer Success Officer, Coforge said “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering intelligent, outcome-driven solutions for modern enterprises, by embedding Nylas’ capabilities into Salesforce, we are equipping organizations with smarter scheduling, richer insights, and automation-led communication workflows that transform their CRM into a strategic growth enabler.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Coforge to bring the power of Nylas’ communication APIs to the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Christine Spang, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. “This collaboration will empower businesses to transform their customer communication and scheduling processes, delivering exceptional experiences that drive growth.”

About Coforge

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider, that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. A focus on select industries, a deep domain understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading technology platforms, enables Coforge to be a trusted partner of its clients in their transformation initiatives. Coforge leads with its Product Engineering approach and leverages AI, Cloud, Data, Integration and Automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises. Coforge has 30 global delivery centers and is present in 23 countries. Learn more at https://www.coforge.com/

About Nylas:

Nylas is a leading communications API platform, empowering developers to embed email, calendar, and contacts into applications securely and at scale. Used by over 100,000 developers globally, Nylas helps businesses simplify complex communication workflows and deliver exceptional user experiences. Learn more at www.nylas.com.

Contacts

For further information contact:
Santanu Bhattacharya, PR & Communications at Coforge
Santanu.B@coforge.com

