GoTo and Acronis Announce New Strategic Partnership and Integrated LogMeIn Data Protection Suite for MSPs and IT Teams

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, and Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced a new strategic partnership. The collaboration focuses on further enhancing endpoint management and security capabilities for IT professionals across Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small and midsized businesses (SMBs) and includes the launch of the new LogMeIn Data Protection Suite powered by Acronis. The new offering gives MSPs and IT professionals the ability to level up and centralize their endpoint management by bringing together LogMeIn Resolve’s modern, unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with industry leading business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) tools from Acronis, extending LogMeIn Practical AI capabilities to the Acronis data and tool environment.

“IT teams and Managed Service Providers today are tasked with managing incredibly complex environments, and that means endpoint management, backup, and disaster recovery are often handled in separate, siloed platforms,” said Joseph George, General Manager of IT Solutions Group at GoTo. “Lack of integration across these silos, however, can lead to missed backups, inconsistent policies applied across devices, and delayed disaster recovery responses. We’ve partnered with Acronis to create a solution to these challenges with the new LogMeIn Data Protection, delivering a connected, scalable experience that dramatically reduces risk, complexity, and time to incident response.”

Highlights of the new offering include:

Unified Management Experience: Manage endpoints, schedule custom backups, and deploy agents seamlessly in the Resolve console.

Manage endpoints, schedule custom backups, and deploy agents seamlessly in the Resolve console. Simple, Customizable Enrollment: Configure backups to meet the demands of your customers or needs of your organization with file-level, disk-level, image, and application backups.

Configure backups to meet the demands of your customers or needs of your organization with file-level, disk-level, image, and application backups. Flexible Scheduling: Automate backup timing with policy-based controls for start-time, frequency, and recurrence.

Automate backup timing with policy-based controls for start-time, frequency, and recurrence. Workspace Coverage: Extend your backup to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 SaaS for complete coverage across cloud services and endpoints.

Extend your backup to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 SaaS for complete coverage across cloud services and endpoints. One-Click Rapid Recovery: Immediately restore systems with historical backup snapshots to minimize downtime and resume operations without delay in the event of a cyberattack, data loss, or system failure.

Immediately restore systems with historical backup snapshots to minimize downtime and resume operations without delay in the event of a cyberattack, data loss, or system failure. Built for MSPs: Scale quickly and confidently with tools designed for multi-tenant environments.

In addition to the new LogMeIn Data Protection Suite, current Acronis BCDR customers will benefit from the partnership with a new native integration. This integration offers Acronis customers the ability to simplify backup and recovery workflows and maintain business continuity with ease as they enroll backup agents on devices and configure custom schedules directly from Resolve.

"It’s been incredibly rewarding to work closely with the GoTo team to bring this partnership to life,” said Fernanda Silva, Senior Alliances Manager at Acronis. “Together, we’ve integrated Acronis’ backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint detection and response capabilities directly into LogMeIn Resolve, creating a more unified, efficient experience for MSPs and IT professionals. This collaboration is more than just a technical integration; it’s about solving real-world challenges our partners face every day. I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited about the value this brings to our joint ecosystem."

The new LogMeIn Data Protection Suite powered by Acronis is the first phase of the new strategic partnership between the companies, with additional integrations and updates in the months ahead designed to strengthen endpoint management and data protection. To learn more, visit: www.logmein.com/integrations/acronis

About GoTo

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, is dedicated to powering a world of work without limits. Featuring flagship products GoTo Connect, LogMeIn Resolve, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio offers secure, reliable, AI-enabled solutions that are simple to adopt for small and midsize businesses, and scalable to enterprises worldwide. GoTo continuously improves human experiences for AI-enabled workforces across hundreds of thousands of customers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and 2,800 employees throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.