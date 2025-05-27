Elastio and Advance2000 Partner to Launch Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastio, the leading ransomware recovery assurance platform, announced a strategic partnership with Advance2000 (A2K), a premier provider of private cloud infrastructure and managed IT services. This collaboration introduces the Advance2000 Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform, a comprehensive solution powered by the Elastio Platform and integrated with Veeam in A2K’s secure cloud environment.

“Today’s cyber threats require more than just backups — they demand assurance,” said Brian Maouad, CEO of Advance2000. “Our partnership with Elastio reinforces our commitment to providing resilient, secure, and high-performing private cloud solutions." Share

Designed to enhance business continuity and cyber resilience, this new platform empowers A2K customers to detect ransomware encryption and data corruption in backup data. By combining Elastio’s intelligent scanning capabilities with A2K’s high-performance private cloud, clients gain confidence that their restore points are clean, validated, and safe.

“Advance2000 has built a trusted reputation as a secure cloud provider for industries where uptime, compliance, and data protection are paramount,” said Christopher Sauer, Global Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Elastio. “By integrating Elastio into their Veeam-based backup service, A2K is delivering a critical layer of ransomware recovery assurance—giving customers confidence that they can bounce back from ransomware events cleanly, quickly, and securely with uncompromised data.”

Closing the Gaps in Traditional Backup and Recovery

Ransomware continues to evolve—modern tactics often infiltrate quietly, encrypting data slowly over weeks or months to evade detection and ensure compromised files get backed up. When organizations try to recover, they risk restoring tainted data, leaving them uncertain, scrambling to find a clean backup, and more vulnerable to ransom demands.

The Advance2000 Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform addresses this risk head-on with advanced features including:

Automated Scanning – New Veeam backups are scanned automatically, based on customizable policies.

– New Veeam backups are scanned automatically, based on customizable policies. Expert Ransomware Detection: Elastio’s ML engine identifies ransomware-driven data compromise with 99.999% accuracy

Elastio’s ML engine identifies ransomware-driven data compromise with 99.999% accuracy Retroactive Scanning – Previously unscanned or archived backups can be scanned on demand to validate recovery points before restoration.

“Today’s cyber threats require more than just backups — they demand assurance,” said Brian Maouad, CEO of Advance2000. “Our partnership with Elastio reinforces our commitment to providing resilient, secure, and high-performing private cloud solutions. The Advance2000 Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform enables us to protect our clients from the growing ransomware threat and deliver recovery outcomes they can trust.”

This partnership underscores a shared mission to redefine how organizations approach ransomware recovery. By uniting A2K’s vertically integrated private cloud infrastructure with Elastio’s industry-leading recovery assurance platform, customers can reduce recovery times, safeguard compliance, and achieve greater cyber resilience.

For more information on how Elastio and Advance2000 are redefining backup data recovery and ransomware protection, visit www.elastio.com or contact Chris Sauer, Global Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels, at partner@elastio.com.

About Advance2000

Advance2000 is a privately held IT and Cloud Service Provider delivering secure, high-performance private cloud and managed IT services across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC), Legal, Education, and Healthcare sectors. With a nationwide presence and 24/7 support, Advance2000 provides vertically integrated cloud solutions that offer unmatched performance, security, and reliability. Learn more at www.advance2000.com.

About Elastio

Elastio is the leader in ransomware recovery assurance. The Elastio Platform proactively validates backup and replication data for encryption, corruption, and threats, bridging the gap between security tools and backup systems. By ensuring clean and uncompromised recovery points, Elastio enables organizations to recover quickly and confidently from zero-day ransomware attacks. Learn more at www.elastio.com.