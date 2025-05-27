Cyberwrite Partners with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance on Cyber Insurance

SEOUL, South Korea & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberwrite has partnered with Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance (SFMI) to strengthen the insurer’s cyber insurance capabilities. Following a comprehensive global evaluation by Samsung Financial C-Lab Outside, Cyberwrite was selected for its expertise in next-generation cyber catastrophe modeling, AI-driven real-time cyber underwriting analytics, and broker enablement abilities.

The collaboration will focus on strengthening SFMI’s ability to assess the probability and economic impact of cyber attacks across its portfolio and manage catastrophic risk. By 2030, the global cyber insurance market is projected to experience substantial growth, rising from approximately $16 billion in annual premiums in 2025 to over $40 billion to 50 billion by the end of the decade. This surge is driven by escalating cyber threats and the increasing financial impact of cyber incidents on organizations worldwide. Concurrently, cybercrime is anticipated to impose significant economic burdens, with global damages expected to reach approximately $10.5 trillion annually by 2030.

“We chose Cyberwrite because it empowers both our sales and underwriting teams with on-demand, real-time intelligence and actionable risk insights that drive smarter decisions and faster responses,” said Dongjoo Lee, Casualty & Specialty Underwriting Team Lead at SFMI.

Cyberwrite’s solution is powered by its proprietary, patented AI-driven predictive algorithms, designed to predict and quantify how cyber incidents impact organizations of all sizes from SMBs to conglomerates. Since 2017, its platform has become a global benchmark for insurers, delivering accurate, scalable insights into cyber exposure and portfolio risk management in over 50 countries.

This collaboration marks an important step in advancing SFMI's cyber insurance capabilities. SFMI is a globally recognized insurance leader serving millions of customers and businesses worldwide. The biggest property and casualty insurer in South Korea, with a worldwide network of some 20 offices in 11 countries, is expanding its offerings to meet the growing need for effective cyber risk management solutions and cyber insurance.

“SFMI’s decision to engage with Cyberwrite demonstrates that our platform has set a new bar for underwriters, risk managers, and clients who need real-time clarity on emerging cyber threats,” said Nir Perry, CEO of Cyberwrite. “Our cyber underwriting AI abilities and next-gen catastrophe modeling platform are already used in over 50 countries and eight languages worldwide and can provide data on over 320 million businesses worldwide in real-time. We are honored to support Samsung’s cyber insurance initiatives with the highest technology innovation and service standards.”

Cyberwrite continues to support insurers, brokers, and reinsurers worldwide in addressing the rising challenge of cyber risk with data-driven transparency, precision, and scalability.

Samsung will present the Cyberwrite solution at Korea International Insurance Conference held from June 4-5, 2025. Cyberwrite CEO Nir Perry will be speaking on the topic of cyber risk quantification at ITC Asia in Singapore on June 4, 2025.

About Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance:

Since 1952, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (SFMI) has been delivering exceptional property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses and individuals.

About Cyberwrite:

Founded in 2017, Cyberwrite is a global leader whose solutions empower insurers, reinsurers, and brokers with next-generation cyber catastrophe modeling, streamlined cyber insurance distribution, and AI-driven underwriting that lowers loss ratios and operating costs. Its flagship platform, 4SEEN®, delivers real-time, actionable insights on over 320 million companies worldwide, providing unparalleled visibility into cyber insurance risk. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and honored by Frost & Sullivan, Cyberwrite is at the forefront of innovation in cyber insurance analytics. For more information, visit www.cyberwrite.com.