ReposiTrak Adds 60 New Grocery Suppliers to the Queue for the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to add 60 grocery suppliers to the queue of companies joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting traceability requirements before the FDA’s 2028 deadline.

Among the 60 new grocery suppliers are many with a rich history. One company, founded in 2018, specializes in upcycled dried fruit snacks that retain the peel for added nutrition and sustainability. Another, established in 1929, is a family-owned business renowned for its soda crackers, serving markets across the U.S. and the Caribbean. A third, with over 40 years in operation, is a global supplier of premium tree nut products, including those used in nut butters, offering sustainably sourced ingredients through direct grower partnerships.

“Traceability isn't just for items on the FDA's Food Traceability List anymore,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Retailer requirements are expanding to encompass all food categories, and ReposiTrak ensures that every supplier, whether dealing with traceable items like nut butters or non-listed products, can achieve compliance seamlessly through our hardware free, scalable solution.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com