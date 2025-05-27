CoreTrust Partners with Ramp to Deliver AI-Powered Financial Solutions that Save Businesses Time and Money

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), today announced the addition of Ramp, the leading financial operations platform, to its supplier portfolio. With this partnership, CoreTrust members gain access to powerful, AI-driven solutions that help streamline financial operations, rein in costs, and navigate today’s complex economic environment with greater agility.

Since 2006, CoreTrust has been a trusted partner to procurement professionals seeking cost savings in indirect spend categories, price stability in volatile markets, and innovative solutions to bolster procurement strategies across industries. Now, with the addition of Ramp, CoreTrust further strengthens its extensive supplier portfolio by introducing a platform purpose-built to simplify expense management and improve financial transparency. Ramp’s all-in-one solution not only helps members reduce costs and streamline day-to-day operations, but also adds strategic value by delivering real-time insights, automating manual finance workflows, and empowering smarter, faster decision-making across the organization.

"At CoreTrust, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our members, especially during challenging market conditions," said Mahesh Shah, CEO of CoreTrust. "Ramp’s AI-powered platform aligns perfectly with our mission to help businesses save time and money. Together, we’re simplifying expense management and empowering businesses to focus on what matters most—growth and innovation."

Ramp is redefining business finance by combining corporate cards with modern software, to unify expenses, bill payments, travel, procurement, treasury, and more—all within a single platform that includes built-in controls and smart automation. Through this partnership, CoreTrust members will have access to software that controls spend while automating tedious tasks – making every dollar and hour go further, so teams can focus on growth.

“Businesses lose billions every year to inefficient financial processes and missed savings opportunities. Ramp has already helped tens of thousands of companies transform their financial operations, driving $1 billion in cost savings and automating more than 10 million hours of financial work last year alone,” says Colin Kennedy, Chief Business Officer, Ramp. “We’re excited to extend these savings to CoreTrust members and help businesses across America achieve the operational and financial excellence that drives sustainable growth.”

By bringing Ramp into its supplier ecosystem, CoreTrust deepens its role as a strategic partner—delivering innovative, high-impact solutions that help members control costs, increase visibility, and drive long-term operational success.

To learn more about Ramp through CoreTrust, visit https://www.coretrustpg.com/.

About CoreTrust

CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) since 2006, is trusted by over 3,500 businesses as an invaluable procurement partner for securing cost savings, price stability, and control over indirect spend. With over $8 billion in annual purchasing power, CoreTrust offers 125+ pre-negotiated supplier contracts across spend categories including Corporate Services, Facilities, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Resources, Pharmacy Benefit Management, Technology, and Travel. Through CoreTrust's digital marketplace (CXP), members enjoy access to expertly curated supplier contracts, actionable insights, and significant savings—all at no cost. Learn more at www.coretrustpg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 30,000 customers, from family farms to space startups, have saved $2 billion and 20 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp enables tens of billions in purchases annually. Learn more at www.ramp.com/partners/coretrust.