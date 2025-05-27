Snowflake Partners with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA to Deliver the Data Sharing and Collaboration Platform for the Most Data-Driven Games of All Time

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) today announced a three-year partnership as the Official Data Collaboration Provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. Snowflake joins a roster of exceptional technology partners bringing best-in-class innovation to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic stage offers an extraordinary opportunity to bring together data for truly meaningful impact and breakthroughs, and Snowflake’s technology is uniquely positioned to enable powerful data collaboration at scale,” said Denise Persson, CMO at Snowflake. “We are proud to be a trusted partner in what promises to be the most technologically advanced Olympic and Paralympic Games in history, using data collaboration powered by Snowflake’s ‘AI Data Cloud’ in the U.S. to help realize possibilities once unimaginable.”

Snowflake platforms will empower LA28 and Team USA across critical functions, including athletes’ training data and fan engagement, as well as enhancing LA28 Games planning and delivery. Using secure data collaboration capabilities powered by Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Team USA and LA28 will be able to:

Support Team USA athletes: Snowflake’s fully managed platform lets Team USA centralize critical information for sharing and collaboration such as athlete training data, health records, nutrition sources and more, ensuring every competitor has the knowledge and support required to win.

Deliver data-driven personalized fan engagement at scale: Team USA can use Snowflake's flexible software architecture to connect and enrich fan data in order to build a complete profile of each fan and then engage with them in a personalized way. This helps Team USA bring fans closer to the action by delivering interactions that resonate with their interests—whether watching from home, following on social channels or attending events.

“Partnering with Snowflake on our growing technology needs felt seamless. As we progress toward 2028, our capabilities will continue to evolve and the opportunities to collaborate with Snowflake on data collaboration enhancements are paramount,” said John Slusher, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. “This partnership enables us to scale efficiently and achieve our innovation goals for LA28 and Team USA.”

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the data collaboration platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 11,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use, and share data, apps and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, nonprofit organization, with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan-American Games. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.