Capstone Green Energy to Deliver Scalable 2MW Microturbine System for Government-Backed Power Station in Remote Oceania Community

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Holdings, Inc. (the "Company” or “Capstone”) (PINK: CGEH) and Capstone Green Energy, LLC., announced that its Australian distributor, Optimal Group, has been selected as the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contractor for a remote community power generation project in the Oceania region. The project will deploy two Capstone C1000S Signature Series microturbines in a scalable configuration to deliver an initial 2 megawatts (MW) of reliable, low-emission power to an isolated community. This system is designed for expansion, with the ability to scale up to 5MW of power.

Commissioning of the initial 2MW installation is targeted for November 2025. The power station will be located near a natural gas fuel conditioning plant for conversion into LPG that will serve the Asia Pacific region. The project will off-take a portion of the natural gas from this process for the Capstone microturbines. The power generated by this facility will be exported to the local grid, meeting the community’s current energy demand of 2MW. As additional residents and businesses connect to the grid over the coming years, the station’s capacity is expected to scale up to 5MW.

“Being able to serve the needs of remote, underserved communities is especially meaningful for us,” said Vince Canino, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “Our ability to operate on alternate fuels in such isolated locations reinforces Capstone’s original design philosophy of providing compact and mobile power solutions – visionary thinking that was introduced by Capstone’s founders, James Noe and Robin McKay, almost 40 years ago. Our long-standing company culture of daring greatly and iterating towards success is why Capstone’s microturbines can provide a much lower carbon footprint on a sustainable basis compared to diesel generators, and we are able to do so while offering unmatched reliability and availability. Even in the most challenging environments, we are able to provide a very attractive total cost of electricity.”

Capstone’s modular microturbine design allows the system to easily scale with growing demand, ideal for evolving community needs. With a single-shaft design as the only moving part, plus air bearings that eliminate the need for lubricating oils and coolants, Capstone microturbines require minimal maintenance. This not only creates some of the highest availability factors in the industry, but it also leads to significant cost savings—an essential benefit for any project in remote locations.

This project will also transition the region away from reliance on diesel for power generation. By utilizing refined natural gas instead of diesel, the project will reduce NOx, CO2, and VOC emissions. It will also eliminate particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions all together. Additional benefits that contributed to the selection of Capstone’s technology include its quieter operation. Because our microturbines run on a cushion of air, noise is significantly less than that of reciprocating engines which run at substantially higher decibel levels.

“This is yet another project that showcases our commitment to transitioning businesses and communities away from the pollution and messiness of diesel generation. This power station will provide a reliable source of electricity to the local community and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Energy security will also be enhanced via the use of locally produced gaseous fuel,” said Craig Dugan, CEO of Optimal Group. “Optimal’s territory includes some of the most remote and challenging locations globally. Leveraging Capstone’s technological flexibility allows us to deliver intelligently clean solutions at a lower total cost of ownership, with high availability and reliability. These solutions, which are renewable fuel-ready, integrate seamlessly with other renewable energy systems as well. We not only can make an impact today, but we have also designed in the ability to be future proof.”

About Capstone Green Energy

For almost four decades, Capstone Green Energy has been at the forefront of clean technology using microturbines and revolutionizing how businesses manage their energy supply on a sustainable basis. In partnership with our worldwide team of dedicated distributors, we have shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries, lowering our clients’ carbon footprint with highly efficient on-site energy systems and microgrid solutions.

Today, our commitment to a cleaner future is unwavering. We offer customers a range of microturbine products ranging from 65kW to multiple MW’s for the commercial, industrial, and utility-scale spaces uniquely tailored to their specific needs. Capstone's solutions portfolio not only showcases our core clean technology microturbines but also includes flexible Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings, including build, own, and operate models, as well as rental services.

Capstone’s fast, turnkey power rental solutions are intended to address customers with limited capital or short-term needs; for more information, contact rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

In our pursuit of cutting-edge solutions, we've forged strategic partnerships to extend our impact. Through these collaborations, we proudly offer solutions that utilize renewable gas products and heat recovery solutions. These solutions greatly enhance the sustainability and efficiency of our client's operations while contributing to a cleaner and more responsible sustainable energy landscape.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com.

