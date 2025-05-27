Seek AI Selected by Storelli to Strengthen Data-Driven Growth & Marketing Strategies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seek AI, the trusted AI agent platform for data, today announced that online retail brand Storelli has selected the Seek platform to strengthen its data-driven growth efforts and marketing strategies.

Storelli is a growing online retailer that provides high performance soccer gear for athletes. Delivered via managed services, the Seek agentic AI platform that Storelli is implementing serves to streamline the store’s product bundling and kit creation for their new website, generate data-driven product recommendations, and analyze historical sales to inform marketing strategies.

“Seek saves us hours of manual work by instantly surfacing the right product bundles based on our sales data. It gets us 80% of the way there and backs up our instincts with data,” said Tyler Stelter, COO at Storelli. “It’s becoming a core part of our workflow. We’re excited to explore more use cases, especially as we connect more data sources.”

“Our team at Seek AI is proud to partner with Storelli. Together, we are bringing forward a more efficient and effective data analytics culture in the retail sector using the power of agentic AI for data,” said Sarah Nagy, CEO at Seek AI.

What is Seek AI?

Seek AI is an agentic AI-powered data platform for e-commerce, Shopify, CPG enterprise, and financial services organizations that enables customers better access to their data. Customers across SMB, midmarket and Fortune 500 enterprises rely on Seek to improve their data analytics with a powerful natural language interface for data to guide sales, marketing, promotional campaigns, product inventory, and more. Seek is a smart and easy way to get critical insights to inform better business outcomes, like a ChatGPT for e-commerce and CPG data. Contact Seek for a product demo or more information.

ABOUT STORELLI

Storelli was founded in 2010 in New York City by an Italian soccer player, and a PhD in biophysics and an action sports industrial designer. We are soccer-obsessed creatives and engineers committed to designing performance gear to protect you from injuries and put you in the zone on the field. From our design efforts to every clinical study we sponsor, our goal is to help you love every second of the beautiful game as much as we do.

ABOUT SEEK AI

Seek AI is on a mission to build AI that can reason over data. What this means for businesses is democratizing data access and breaking through the information barriers that impede business efficiency. Leveraging proprietary AI agents and code generation, the simple, accurate and secure platform allows users across organizations to easily request and instantly access vital data. Seek AI aims to eliminate the daily obstacles facing knowledge workers while freeing up data teams by automating routine coding tasks-ultimately optimizing the utilization of organizational data at scale. Learn more at seek.ai.

