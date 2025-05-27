CTG Awarded Contract With Texas Department of Information Resources for Technical Staffing

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CTG, a Cegeka Group company (the “Company”) and a leading provider of IT solutions and services that empower digital agility, has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technical staffing services to state and local governments through DIR’s Cooperative Contract Program.

CTG has built a reputation as a reliable provider of high quality technical and professional talent, bringing more than 55 years of experience nationally and 30 years in Texas. Through this DIR contract (DIR-CPO-5587), CTG gives Texas-based government organizations greater access to skilled technical experts that can support their digital transformation projects.

“There is rising demand for technical roles as local and state governments adopt new software, migrate to the cloud, or otherwise update their digital operations,” said Marcy Rychlewski, Vice President of Talent Solutions for CTG. “We’re helping to meet that demand by quickly filling technical roles with top resources.”

Through this contract, CTG provides talent for a variety of technical and professional roles within the following categories:

- Software Development: DevOps engineer, Architect (cloud, app, enterprise)

- Database Administration: Database administrator, Data scientist

- Web Development: Front-end web developer, Web administrator

- Quality Assurance (QA) Testing: QA engineer, QA associate

- Networking and Telecom: Network engineer, Network administrator

- Security: Data security analyst, Network security engineer

- Project Management: Project manager, Agile scrum master

- Technical Services, Help Desk, Operations: Support technician, Product support analyst

- IT Services Management (ITSM Operations): Change management manager, Process improvement manager

- IT Marketing: Communications coordinator, Digital marketing analyst

- IT Contracting and Procurement: IT contract manager, IT contract administrator

Texas organizations interested in taking advantage of CTG’s talent network can do so by visiting CTG’s dedicated DIR project request page.

“Texas government organizations that have upcoming digital projects or are getting serious about digital transformation will need the right talent to get the job done,” said Rychlewski. “CTG offers a simple, accessible way for them to find the people they need.”

For Texas government organizations with direct inquiries or quote requests, email CTG at ctg-texasdir@ctg.com with a summary of project scope, job requirements, timeline, contact information, and any other relevant information.

About CTG

CTG, a Cegeka company, delivers IT and business solutions that enhance clients’ digital agility, empowering them to seize new opportunities and overcome challenges. Our expertise, grounded in more than 55 years’ experience, drives data-driven decisions, boosts business performance, enhances customer experiences, fosters continuous innovation, and elevates cyber resilience.

CTG combines local market knowledge with the global expertise of over 10,000 team members in more than 15 countries to provide innovative, tailored solutions. Together, we operate across the Americas, Europe, and India, working with over 3,000 clients in high-growth industries. CTG is a Great Place to Work Certified™ company. Visit www.ctg.com.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.