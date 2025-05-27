Llama Group: Hotmix Radio Now Available on Eversolo Devices, Delivering 70 Curated Music Stations to HiFi Enthusiasts Worldwide

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eversolo, a leading innovator in high-fidelity audio systems, is enhancing its premium streaming capabilities through a new integration with Hotmix Radio. Starting today, all Eversolo DMP Streamer series devices will offer direct access to Hotmix Radio’s 70 expertly curated music stations, providing users with a seamless and immersive listening experience across 12 diverse categories.

With this integration, Eversolo users can now enjoy uninterrupted, talk-free music, thoughtfully designed by passionate human curators. Whether it's relaxing with Chill Out, energizing a workout with Party Time, or exploring global sounds on Around the World, Hotmix Radio delivers a rich, genre-spanning lineup for every mood.

“At Eversolo, we strive to pair state-of-the-art hardware with the finest content,” said the Head of Product at Eversolo Audio. “The addition of Hotmix Radio brings a wide variety of professionally curated music to our ecosystem—music that’s not only high-quality but also emotion-driven and perfectly aligned with our HiFi philosophy.”

Founded in 2013 and part of the Winamp family, Hotmix Radio is a beloved digital radio platform already available on desktop, mobile, and platforms like TuneIn and Amazon. With this new partnership, Hotmix becomes a native part of the Eversolo experience, accessible directly from the DMP Streamer series interface.

“Hotmix is more than just radio—we’re crafting a modern, emotional journey through music,” said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Hotmix Radio. “The precision and sound quality of Eversolo devices elevate that journey, letting every listener feel the full depth and texture of the music we program.”

Availability

Hotmix Radio is now available on the full range of DMP series and the coming soon Eversolo play series. Users can access the service through the built-in streaming menu after updating to the latest firmware. For additional product information, please visit www.eversolo.com.

Next Meeting

May 28, 2025 – 10:00 am : Ordinary General Meeting

May 28, 2025 – 11:30 am : Extraordinary General Meeting

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Hotmix Radio

Hotmix offers a curated selection of over 60 custom-made music stations, accessible via www.hotmixradio.com and the Hotmix mobile apps. Designed for true music lovers, Hotmix provides an authentic, seamless listening experience, perfectly tuned to your mood, atmosphere, and daily rhythm—whether you're at home, on a road trip, enjoying dinner with friends, or working out. Crafted with passion by our best-in-class human programmers, every stream is carefully designed to bring you music that resonates. Pick your Hotmix. Click & listen!

About Eversolo

Eversolo Audio Technology Co., Ltd., backed by Zidoo Technology Co., Ltd., is led by a team with extensive HiFi industry experience. The R&D expertise spans audio decoding, analog audio, acoustic tuning, amplifiers, and system integration. Eversolo specializes in audio playback devices, HiFi DACs, and amplifiers.