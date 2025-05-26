Aqara and A-OK Partner to Deliver Matter-Enabled Motorized Shading Solutions to Global Market

SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqara, a global leader in IoT innovation, is proud to announce its partnership with A-OK, a specialized manufacturer of motorized window covering systems, to introduce a comprehensive lineup of Matter-certified smart shades — for both indoor and outdoor use — to the global market. This collaboration blends Aqara's expertise in smart home technology with A-OK's innovation in automated home closure systems, offering consumers stylish and truly intelligent sun shading solutions. Aqara and A-OK are poised to showcase these Matter-enabled smart shading solutions at the R+T Asia trade show in Shanghai, China, from May 26 to May 28, 2025.

As Aqara continues to expand its presence across both consumer and vertical markets, the partnership with A-OK underscores the company's ability to deliver scalable, interoperable, and forward-thinking IoT solutions for a variety of smart home applications. This collaboration builds on A-OK’s decades of experience in motorized shading and Aqara’s deep expertise in connectivity and automation. Both companies share a commitment to fostering an open and interoperable smart home ecosystem, which ultimately enhances convenience and choice for users.

“Aqara is thrilled to empower A-OK with advanced, future-proof connectivity across their extensive product portfolio through Matter,” said Cathy You, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Strategy at Aqara. “This collaboration reflects our dedication to accelerating smart home adoption and expanding options for consumers, both within the Aqara ecosystem and beyond. It also opens new opportunities for Aqara. We are excited to continue leveraging our smart home tech expertise to help our partners deliver the next-gen products and experiences with superior interoperability.”

As part of the ongoing partnership, A-OK is set to integrate Aqara's multi-protocol module into its extensive range of motorized shades, ensuring that the shades support the latest Matter standard for seamless and future-proof interoperability with smart devices across different brands and platforms. The full range of A-OK products that will be Matter-enabled through Aqara’s integration includes:

Awnings

Curtains

External Venetian Blinds (EVB)

Interior Blinds

Pergolas

Roller Shutters

Zig Screen Blinds

Targeting both professional and consumer markets, A-OK’s motorized shading solutions are designed to enhance convenience, energy efficiency, and home aesthetics. By integrating Aqara’s module solution, A-OK shades offer more intuitive control for end users, whether it’s through mobile apps, voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri), and various smart controllers including panels, dials, and buttons. Furthermore, their compatibility with Matter-enabled ecosystems — such as Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, and SmartThings — ensures seamless integration with other smart devices. This opens up possibilities for creating personalized automations, scenes and routines, delivering the fully connected home experience.

For example, by integrating with sensors, these shades can be automated to open or close based on temperature, ambient light levels, or room occupancy. This contributes to improved indoor climate regulation, glare reduction, and enhanced privacy control. Users can also create personalized routines, such as a “movie night” scene, where the TV turns on, the lights dim, and the shades close.

Additionally, Aqara is collaborating with A-OK on the development of a proprietary mobile app for A-OK users, further enhancing the overall experience.

For inquiry about partnership opportunities with Aqara, please visit our website.