MyHeritage and ScanCafe Partner to Digitize and Preserve Family Memories

TEL AVIV, Israel & LEHI, Utah & FISHERS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyHeritage, the leading global platform for family history, and ScanCafe, the leading photo and video digitization service in the U.S., announced today a new partnership to give consumers an easy and safe way to digitize their family memories. This new collaboration combines the power of two giants in the fields of media scanning and family history. ScanCafe enables consumers to easily digitize their physical media items. MyHeritage then safeguards their digital legacy and provides a starting point for exploring their entire family history.

ScanCafe, founded in 2006, is a trusted service for bulk photo scanning and digitization of negatives, slides, videos, and other media.

MyHeritage, founded in 2003, is an online platform for discovering and preserving family history. It offers convenient cloud storage service for digital photos and videos, and features an innovative suite of AI-powered technologies to enhance, colorize, repair, and animate photos.

MyHeritage is now the recommended cloud storage option for all customers who order ScanCafe’s services, and ScanCafe is now the recommended bulk media scanning solution for MyHeritage’s U.S. users. For every ScanCafe order where cloud storage on MyHeritage is selected, or where MyHeritage is the referring service, the digitized media files from ScanCafe are automatically transferred for safekeeping on MyHeritage, and the user’s ScanCafe and MyHeritage accounts are seamlessly connected through a secure integration.

On MyHeritage, users can access their digitized photos and videos via the MyHeritage website and mobile apps, and enjoy powerful features to enhance, colorize, repair and animate their photos. Features like multi-photo tagging and AI-based photo date estimation make it simple to organize family photos and easily share them with family and friends. Preserving the family’s cherished photos and videos is only the beginning. MyHeritage offers a range of additional products and features to help users discover and preserve their family story, including tools to build a family tree, a huge database of 34 billion historical records from around the world, and at-home DNA testing.

“Many of us have childhood photo albums and shoe boxes full of treasured photos tucked away at home, and each one holds a piece of our family story,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “While MyHeritage’s mobile apps include built-in photo scanning, many people don’t have the time to scan their photos one by one. With ScanCafe’s state-of-the-art bulk scanning service now integrated with MyHeritage, it’s never been easier to have your family’s entire media collection of memories professionally digitized by ScanCafe and securely stored on the MyHeritage platform for posterity — alongside all your family history materials. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to expand the MyHeritage platform through initiatives that help families safeguard their memories and explore their family history in new and meaningful ways.”

“Behind every family photo and video is a personal story waiting to be rediscovered, and deserving to be told,” said Anderson Schoenrock, CEO of ScanCafe. “We’re thrilled to partner with MyHeritage, a global leader in family history, to make it easy for families to preserve their memories and discover the people, places, and stories that bring them to life.”

ScanCafe customers who select the MyHeritage cloud storage plan at checkout will receive cloud storage for their photos and unlimited access to MyHeritage’s suite of photo features through monthly and annual subscription options, with the first month provided for free.

MyHeritage users in the U.S. will enjoy a 50% discount at ScanCafe for a limited time. MyHeritage subscribers with a Complete, Omni, or Photo plan who accept MyHeritage’s referral to digitize their memories with ScanCafe will have their digitized media files automatically uploaded to their account on MyHeritage.

Learn more about the MyHeritage-ScanCafe partnership at scancafe.com/myheritage.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global platform for family history. It enriches the lives of people worldwide by enabling them to uncover more about themselves and where they belong. With a suite of intuitive products, billions of historical records, AI-powered photo tools, and an affordable at-home DNA test, MyHeritage creates a meaningful discovery experience that is deeply rewarding. The MyHeritage platform is enjoyed by more than 62 million people around the world who treasure and celebrate their heritage. MyHeritage offers full privacy controls and is available in 42 languages. www.myheritage.com

About ScanCafe

Founded in 2006, ScanCafe is a trusted digitization service helping families preserve and rediscover their most treasured memories. From old photographs, negatives, and slides to videotapes, film reels, and more, ScanCafe transforms aging analog media into high-quality digital files. With over 250 million memories digitized and counting, families nationwide rely on ScanCafe for its commitment to quality, affordability, and care. Because every memory deserves to be brought back to life—and passed on for generations to come.