FPT Joined Inaugural Vietnam-France Leaders Forum, Strengthening Bilateral Business Cooperation

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Corporation (FPT) recently participated in the inaugural Vietnam-France Leaders Forum, an initiative that marked a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Co-chaired by FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh and Artelia Executive Chairman Mr. Benoit Clocheret, the event was held during French President H.E. Emmanuel Macron’s official state visit to Vietnam.

The forum brought together nearly 50 representatives from leading Vietnamese and French enterprises across various sectors, including aerospace, banking & finance, energy, retail, healthcare, education, and more. Notable participants from Vietnam included the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA), FPT, Vietjet, CMC, BIDV, BRG Group, and TH Group. On the French side, representatives from the French Embassy, the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF), the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV), French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCE), Business France, and major industry players such as Airbus, Alstom, TotalEnergies, Odyssey, Thales, Suez, EDF, SNCF, and Systra were in attendance.

Vietnam-France Leaders Forum focuses on strengthening business ties between France and Vietnam, leveraging both nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership and shared ambitions. It emphasized fostering collaboration, joint ventures, and lasting partnerships between leading companies from both countries to achieve mutual national transformation goals. Looking ahead, the forum is set to become a recurring event, held annually on a rotating basis between the two countries, to sustain dialogue and jointly address evolving business challenges.

"Vietnam and France share a profound bond rooted in history and culture, which is a strong foundation for a future defined by innovation, shared prosperity, and strategic cooperation. I strongly encourage Vietnamese and French businesses to take the lead in forging new economic partnerships that reflect the dynamism of our two nations. The Vietnam–France Leaders Forum was created to serve as a catalyst for this vision, bringing together leaders, ideas, and opportunities to build a prosperous future together,” said Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Founder and Chairman.

To further support French companies in addressing global challenges, FPT Chairman also proposed a co-location strategy, encouraging French businesses to establish a presence in markets where FPT actively expands its workforce.

"While France and Vietnam face some different challenges, we also tackle similar ones in sustainable development, industrial digitalization, and social transformation. That is why we encourage forum members to establish ventures and partnerships in both countries, and aim to attract more French companies, from large firms to SMEs, to develop business in Vietnam, while encouraging Vietnamese corporations to expand into France," said Mr. Benoit Clocheret, Artelia Executive Chairman.

The forum featured roundtable discussions that delved into market insights, business expertise, and opportunities for bilateral collaboration. Representatives from Vietnam and French businesses expressed strong interest in forming strategic partnerships in key areas such as sustainable energy, urban development, modern transportation, healthcare, retail, IT talent training, and financial services.

As a representative of Vietnam's IT sector, FPT Executive Vice President Pham Minh Tuan emphazised FPT’s key differentiator of comprehensive ecosystem, with education system covering from elementary to university level, providing training not only in languages and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, but also business etiquettes that enables people to work effectively across diverse cultures. “Looking into the future, FPT commits to generating millions of jobs for the young generation, and building successful partnerships with French enterprises in any form of collaboration, not only in Vietnam but also for the global market”, he said.

At the event, FPT and Odyssey Education signed a Letter of Intent to introduce a high-quality French education program into Vietnam’s academic system. Odyssey Education is a renowned French international education group specializing in providing French curricula across Europe, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, as well as a partner of The Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE).

France was the first European country that FPT expanded into in 2008. The company has since collaborated with global leaders, including Airbus, La Poste, Air Liquide, Quadient, Canal+, Sagemcom, SNCF, Geopost, and more. In 2023, FPT’s French subsidiary was recognized among France’s Top 100 ICT Companies, underscoring its growing influence in the country. That same year, FPT deepened its local capabilities by acquiring a majority stake in AOSIS, a French IT consulting firm specializing in SAP, Data, Cloud, and smart solutions for the aerospace, aviation, and transportation sectors. To further strengthen cultural and professional ties, FPT also launched the FPT Francophone Association, aimed at developing French-speaking talent and fostering business and cultural exchange. Most recently, in May 2025, FPT was the only Vietnamese company to participate in the Choose France Summit in Paris, affirming its long-term commitment to the French and European markets, and expressing interest in strategic partnerships in AI, semiconductors, transportation, energy, and education.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.