Cigna Adds Kerecis Intact Fish-Skin Grafts to Coverage Policy

ARLINGTON, Va. & REYKJAVIK, Iceland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, today announced that Cigna, one of the largest health insurers in the United States, now includes Kerecis products in its medical coverage policy for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

With this policy update, Kerecis fish-skin grafts — including the MariGen® and Shield® product lines — became available to tens of millions of additional Americans. In total, nearly 200 million people in the United States are now covered under commercial insurance plans that recognize fish-skin grafts as medically necessary for chronic wound care.

Cigna’s inclusion adds to the growing list of national and regional payers that support the clinical and economic value of intact fish skin for non-healing wounds. The coverage applies to patients whose diabetic foot ulcers have not adequately responded to conventional treatments and meet specified clinical criteria.

“Access is a critical part of improving outcomes in chronic wound care,” said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis. “We are pleased that Cigna recognizes the clinical value of our technology and that more patients can now benefit from regenerative fish skin as part of their treatment options.”

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops fish skin and fatty acid products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body’s own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish-skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin’s original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-skin and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind®/SuriClose®, GraftGuide®, MariGen®, and Shield™ for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.