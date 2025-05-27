Reliance Financial Secures Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth in Revenue-Based Financing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Financial, a leading provider of revenue-based financing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it has secured an institutional capital source with a prominent specialty finance firm. This new program will support Reliance Financial’s continued growth and enable the company to significantly increase its origination capacity across the U.S.

With deal sizes up to $5,000,000, Reliance Financial offers non-dilutive funding solutions by enabling businesses to sell a portion of their future revenues in exchange for immediate working capital. Known in the market for its honesty, transparency, and ease of doing business, Reliance has helped thousands of businesses secure flexible, fast, and responsible funding.

“This program is a milestone moment for Reliance Financial and a testament to the strength of our platform, our team, and the trust we've built in the market,” said Aryeh Miller, CEO of Reliance Financial. “We are deeply grateful to both our internal team members—whose tireless dedication made this possible—and our external partners and stakeholders for their continued belief in our vision. This program equips us with the resources to serve more businesses and deepen our role as a trusted capital provider in the revenue-based financing space.”

The relationship reinforces Reliance Financial’s strong performance and its position as a high-integrity originator in the alternative finance industry. As the demand for flexible, non-dilutive working capital continues to grow, Reliance is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of business owners across industries.

About Reliance Financial

Reliance Financial is a U.S.-based provider of revenue-based financing solutions offering up to $5,000,000 per transaction. The company is committed to delivering fast, transparent, and flexible funding to growing businesses nationwide. Led by industry veteran Aryeh Miller, Reliance has helped thousands of companies unlock working capital without giving up equity or control.